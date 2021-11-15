Haryana govt announces closure of schools in 4 cities till Nov 17 due to worsening air pollution crisis

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court concluded that major culprits of air pollution in Delhi NCR are transport, industries, vehicular traffic apart from stubble burning in some areas.

The Haryana government has ordered the closing of all schools in 4 cities -- Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar till November 17 in wake of worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR. The government also banned all construction activities and also advised the government and private offices to adopt work from home till November 17 so that at least vehicles plying on roads can be reduced by 30%.

“The order for closure of schools, restriction on construction activities, advice to govt and private offices for adopting work from home mode will be applicable in four districts around NCT Delhi — Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar,” the Haryana government order added. “No trash burning by Municipal bodies will be allowed and stubble burning will be prohibited. No manual sweeping of roads will be allowed,” the order read further.

The AQI of Noida and Gurugram on Saturday was worse than Delhi as Noida recorded an AQI of 587 and Gurugram 557. The pollution situation in Delhi and surrounding areas including Gurugram worsened in the last few days with the Air Quality Index reaching 471 on Friday, the worst of this season.

Also read: Delhi ready for steps like complete lockdown: Government to SC on air pollution

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court concluded that major culprits of air pollution in Delhi NCR are transport, industries, vehicular traffic apart from stubble burning in some areas. The court slammed the Delhi government for blaming municipal corporations over the pollution issue. "Lame excuses being made on the issue of air pollution in the national capital will compel us to hold a proper audit of the revenues being collected by the state govt and what is being done with it," the court said.

After the Supreme Court exerted pressure on Delhi government to take measures to combat air pollution, the state government decided to switch to work from home for 100% of the workforce starting from Monday and also banned all construction activities.