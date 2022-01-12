Haridwar Dharam Sansad: SC issues notice to Centre, Uttarakhand govt for probe into hate speech

Asking the Uttarakhand Government to respond to the PIL filed by journalist Qurban Ali and senior advocate Anjana Prakash, the Bench posted the matter for further hearing after 10 days.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Uttarakhand government on a PIL seeking prosecution of those involved in the Haridwar ‘Dharam Sansad’ case. The Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said, “We are issuing notice to the concerned State government and then let us take it up.”

The top court also sought responses from the Centre and others on a petition seeking a direction to ensure investigation and action against those who allegedly made hate speeches during two events held recently in Haridwar and the national capital.

The bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana issued notice on the plea filed by journalist Qurban Ali and former Patna High Court judge and senior advocate Anjana Prakash, who have sought a direction for an “independent, credible and impartial investigation” by an SIT into the incidents of alleged hate speeches.

On behalf of the petitioners, senior advocate Kapil Sibal urged the top court to stay the next Dharam Sansad scheduled to be held at Aligarh later this month and take up the matter on Monday for this purpose, but the Bench didn't pass any such orders.

“We allow the petitioners to bring the case before the notice of the authorities and how it is against certain penal provisions,” the CJI told Sibal.

During the hearing, the Court was informed that another matter pertaining to hate speech was pending before a Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud. However, Sibal prayed that the current matter not be tagged with the existing one. He further argued, “If no quick steps are taken, such Dharam Sansads will be held in Una, Dasna, Kurukshetra and these events vitiate the entire country’s atmosphere. It will erode the ethos of this democracy.”

The Court then said, “The question is...counsel are saying other judgments are there and implementation is needed. We are issuing notice and we will list it after 10 days. We will see if it is connected then we will tag.”