  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Goa Liberation Day: Goa did not lose its links to India even after 450 years of Portuguese rule, says PM Modi

    Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year to mark the success of ‘Operation Vijay’ undertaken by Indian Armed forces that liberated Goa from Portuguese rule.

    Goa Liberation Day: Goa did not lose its links to India even after 450 years of Portuguese rule, says PM Modi-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Panaji, First Published Dec 19, 2021, 5:36 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Goa to attend Goa Liberation Day celebrations to mark the coastal state’s 60th independence from Portuguese rule. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 600 crore in Goa, including the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum, Super Speciality Block at Goa Medical College, new South Goa district hospital, Aviation Skill Development Center at Mopa airport and the gas insulated substation at Dabolim-Navelim, Margao.

    Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year to mark the success of ‘Operation Vijay’ undertaken by Indian Armed forces that liberated Goa from Portuguese rule. Unlike the rest of India, Goa did not achieve independence on August 15, 1947, and was ruled by the Portuguese for nearly a decade more. Apart from Goa, the Portuguese also ruled Daman, Diu, Dadra, Nagar Haveli and Anjediva Island.

    Remembering former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, PM Modi said, “He not only took Goa to new heights of development but also expanded Goa’s potential,” he said on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day. “The sincere nature of Goans was reflected in the commitment of Manohar Parrikar who was seen carrying out his duties till his last breath,” he said.

    Parrikar served as the Union Defence Minister during the first term of the Narendra Modi government. He died on March 17, 2019 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

    Also read: Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP holds 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Kumaon led by Minister Anurag Thakur, CM Dhami

    The Prime Minister further said, “If former union home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had lived for more time, Goa would not have needed so long to get liberated.” “Goa came under Portugal rule when the other major part of the country was ruled by the Mughals. But even centuries later, neither Goa has forgotten its Indianness, nor India has forgotten its Goa,” he said.

    He further said, “Freedom fighter Mohan Ranade continued to be in prison in Portugal for over a decade after Goa was liberated. The issue had to be pursued by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.”

    Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that Goa is giving strength to the country through its flagship program Swayampurna Goa. He urged people of Goa to set new goals to achieve greater heights by the 75th year of the state's liberation.

    Hailing the Union Territory, the PM said that Goa has continued to progress, and its tourism has continued to grow even during the pandemic. He congratulated Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for keeping the pace of development up in Goa.

    Also read: Goa Liberation Day: Indian Navy's second indigenous stealth destroyer Mormugao heads out for maiden sea sortie

    “The sincere nature of Goans was reflected in the commitment of Manohar Parrikar who was seen carrying out his duties till his last breath. The people of Goa have been peaceful and accommodating throughout history and preserved the relics of Queen Ketevan for decades, Prime Minister Modi said. Any amount of appreciation for the people of Goa would fall short,” he added.

    Hailing the state for topping in good governance, PM Modi added, “Goa is top in good governance, per capita income, and many others. I want to congratulate Goa for completing cent percent coverage of 1st dose to all its eligible population. Today I can say that Pramod Sawant Ji is working with a big vision for the development of Goa.”

    “Whether it is 100% vaccination, “har ghar jal” or making Goa open defecation free, the state achieves its targets on all parameters no sooner they are set,” PM said.

    Speaking about his recent visit to Rome and meeting with Pope Francis, he said, “Some time ago, I went to Italy and Vatican City. There I also had the opportunity to meet Pope Francis. I invited him to visit India, to which Pope Francis said, “This is the greatest gift you have given me” This is his love for India’s diversity, our radiant democracy.”

    The Prime Minister also offered floral tributes at Martyrs’ Memorial on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Panaji. PM Modi reached Panaji in the afternoon to participate in the celebrations marking 60 years of the coastal state’s liberation from Portuguese rule and later witnessed a fly past and sail parade at Miramar.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2021, 5:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at other parties, says these parties have deliberately kept India poor-dnm

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at other parties, says ‘these parties have deliberately kept India poor’

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP holds 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Kumaon led by Minister Anurag Thakur, CM Dhami-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP holds 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Kumaon led by Minister Anurag Thakur, CM Dhami

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro services to begin at 5 am from tomorrow; revise timings details here DNM

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro services to begin at 5 am from tomorrow; revise timings details here

    UP Election 2022 Back in Amethi after 2.5 years, Rahul targets PM Modi; blames him for country's situation

    Back in Amethi after 2.5 years, Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi; blames him for country's situation

    Rohini court blast case: Delhi Police arrest DRDO scientist

    Rohini court blast case: Delhi Police arrest DRDO scientist

    Recent Stories

    Did Pushpa makers delete Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's BOLD scene from the film? Read this RCB

    Did Pushpa makers delete Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's BOLD scene from the film? Read this

    another man beaten to death in Punjab's Kapurthala over alleged sacrilege attempt golden temple gcw

    In less than 24 hrs, another man beaten to death in Punjab's Kapurthala over alleged sacrilege attempt

    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi addresses women in Rae Bareli says vote for those who want to empower you gcw

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi addresses women in Rae Bareli, says vote for those who want to empower you

    Semiconductors- the long-awaited mission: A major boost to India's technological leadership-dnm

    Semiconductors- the long-awaited mission: A major boost to India’s technological leadership

    Round up 2021 year ender From CDS Bipin Rawat to Vinod Dua 10 personalities who passed this year gcw

    Round-up 2021: From CDS Bipin Rawat to Vinod Dua, 10 personalities who passed this year

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words - ycb

    Karnataka: Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Feels good to be back says Rahul in Amethi gcw

    UP Election 2022: Feels good to be back, says Rahul in Amethi

    Video Icon
    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out - gps

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon