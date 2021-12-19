Goa Liberation Day: Goa did not lose its links to India even after 450 years of Portuguese rule, says PM Modi

Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year to mark the success of ‘Operation Vijay’ undertaken by Indian Armed forces that liberated Goa from Portuguese rule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Goa to attend Goa Liberation Day celebrations to mark the coastal state’s 60th independence from Portuguese rule. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 600 crore in Goa, including the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum, Super Speciality Block at Goa Medical College, new South Goa district hospital, Aviation Skill Development Center at Mopa airport and the gas insulated substation at Dabolim-Navelim, Margao.

Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year to mark the success of ‘Operation Vijay’ undertaken by Indian Armed forces that liberated Goa from Portuguese rule. Unlike the rest of India, Goa did not achieve independence on August 15, 1947, and was ruled by the Portuguese for nearly a decade more. Apart from Goa, the Portuguese also ruled Daman, Diu, Dadra, Nagar Haveli and Anjediva Island.

Remembering former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, PM Modi said, “He not only took Goa to new heights of development but also expanded Goa’s potential,” he said on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day. “The sincere nature of Goans was reflected in the commitment of Manohar Parrikar who was seen carrying out his duties till his last breath,” he said.

Parrikar served as the Union Defence Minister during the first term of the Narendra Modi government. He died on March 17, 2019 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

The Prime Minister further said, “If former union home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had lived for more time, Goa would not have needed so long to get liberated.” “Goa came under Portugal rule when the other major part of the country was ruled by the Mughals. But even centuries later, neither Goa has forgotten its Indianness, nor India has forgotten its Goa,” he said.

He further said, “Freedom fighter Mohan Ranade continued to be in prison in Portugal for over a decade after Goa was liberated. The issue had to be pursued by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.”

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that Goa is giving strength to the country through its flagship program Swayampurna Goa. He urged people of Goa to set new goals to achieve greater heights by the 75th year of the state's liberation.

Hailing the Union Territory, the PM said that Goa has continued to progress, and its tourism has continued to grow even during the pandemic. He congratulated Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for keeping the pace of development up in Goa.

“The sincere nature of Goans was reflected in the commitment of Manohar Parrikar who was seen carrying out his duties till his last breath. The people of Goa have been peaceful and accommodating throughout history and preserved the relics of Queen Ketevan for decades, Prime Minister Modi said. Any amount of appreciation for the people of Goa would fall short,” he added.

Hailing the state for topping in good governance, PM Modi added, “Goa is top in good governance, per capita income, and many others. I want to congratulate Goa for completing cent percent coverage of 1st dose to all its eligible population. Today I can say that Pramod Sawant Ji is working with a big vision for the development of Goa.”

“Whether it is 100% vaccination, “har ghar jal” or making Goa open defecation free, the state achieves its targets on all parameters no sooner they are set,” PM said.

Speaking about his recent visit to Rome and meeting with Pope Francis, he said, “Some time ago, I went to Italy and Vatican City. There I also had the opportunity to meet Pope Francis. I invited him to visit India, to which Pope Francis said, “This is the greatest gift you have given me” This is his love for India’s diversity, our radiant democracy.”

The Prime Minister also offered floral tributes at Martyrs’ Memorial on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Panaji. PM Modi reached Panaji in the afternoon to participate in the celebrations marking 60 years of the coastal state’s liberation from Portuguese rule and later witnessed a fly past and sail parade at Miramar.