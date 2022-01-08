  • Facebook
    Goa Election 2022: TMC envisions grand Goa alliance with Congress and GFP; BJP takes a dig

    TMC MP Mahua Moitra in a Twitter post announce that the TMC is willing to do “everything possible to defeat BJP in Goa”.
     

    Goa Election 2022: TMC envisions grand Goa alliance with Congress and GFP; BJP takes a dig-dnm
    Team Newsable
    Panaji, First Published Jan 8, 2022, 2:24 PM IST
    Weeks before the Goa Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with Goa Forward Party (GFP) called for a grand opposition alliance including Congress and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, to defeat the BJP. While Congress has sealed an alliance with GFP, TMC is contesting the polls with MGP.

    TMC MP Mahua Moitra in a Twitter post announce that the TMC is willing to do “everything possible to defeat BJP in Goa”.

    “Rest assured, we the AITC will do everything possible to defeat BJP in Goa- @Goaforwardparty, @INCGoa @AITC4Goa and #MGP. @Mamataofficial (AITC chairperson Mamata Banerjee) has done it in the past & will not shy away from walking [the] extra mile in Goa too,” Moitra tweeted on Friday.

    On January 6, GFP chief Vijai Sardesai set the rumour mills abuzz by urging all opposition parties to unite to "liberate" Goa from BJP rule.

    Taking to Twitter, GFP affirmed, “Liberate Goa, whatever it takes. Under the garb of COVID-19 restrictions, Goa BJP will try everything to deny an opposition victory like they did in ZP elections. Team Goa of Goa Congress, Goa TMC, MGP and us must come together and make sure history is not repeated. For Goa's sake.”

    “@BJP4Goa will use #COVIDThirdWave restrictions to manipulate the electoral process to grab power. We must, along with @INCGoa, @AITC4Goa and #MGP must see this danger, rise above our egos, and thwart this plan to divide and rule. This is what #Goa wants,” Sardesai tweeted on Thursday evening suggesting that the three opposition parties in Goa and the TMC were looking at mending fences ahead of the polls.

    The Trinamool Congress, which is the latest entrant in Goa’s political space and mostly expanded through poaching members of the Congress and the Goa Forward party, is understood to have initiated talks with both the parties but the issue of seat sharing is yet to be discussed.

    Meanwhile, the BJP leader and Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane said that the proposal was put forward as “parties like the MGP, AAP and TMC could not get any traction on their own”.

