Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal woos women with increase of Rs 1,000 allowance in Griha Aadhar Yojna

In a major push to bolster its grip in states and Union Territories and woo women voters, Kejriwal said, “This will be the biggest and most effective women empowerment programme in the world.”

Eyeing Goa polls which are likely to take place early next year, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday assured to hike the allowance under Griha Aadhar scheme from the current Rs 1500 to Rs 2500 per month, if the party comes to office in 2022 polls in Goa. He also announced that women out of Griha Aadhar Yojna will get Rs 1,000 as allowance.

Earlier, Kejriwal had announced schemes related to electricity and water. He had described his announcements as four promises and a “guarantee”. My first four guarantees to you are in the power sector. My guarantee means that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will fulfil it. This is not just a promise for elections, unlike other parties which say we made the promise only for elections. Whatever Kejriwal says, he does, the AAP national convenor said.

Every family will get up to 300 units per month of free electricity. If people in Delhi can get free electricity, then why not free power for people in Goa, he said. Despite Goa being a power-surplus state, there are frequent power-cuts in the coastal state, he added.

Announcing his third “guarantee,” the AAP chief said there will be uninterrupted, 24x7 power supply in Goa. He elaborated, “In Delhi, me and my power minister ensured that it gets power supply 24 hours a day. It was a result of the hard work put in by us. We will do the same in Goa.” Kejriwal's fourth “guarantee” was for farmers, who, he said, will be given free electricity.