Five-State Assembly Election 2022: Reactions pour in as EC announces poll dates

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the timeline for Assembly elections in the five states. This year, the five states, Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, have Assembly elections. Sushil Chandra, the Chief Election Commissioner, announced that the Commission has focused on Covid-19 safety measures in all the states and a hassle-free voting system that brings in maximum voters.



The election will happen in seven phases in all five states, from February 10 to March 7. The polls will be held for 690 Assembly seats -- Uttar Pradesh 403 seats, Punjab 117, 70 in Uttarakhand, 60 in Manipur and Goa 40, said the Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra. The result will be announced on March 10, 2022. As soon as the schedule and dates were out, leaders cutting across party lines opined their thoughts.



Let's check out what party leaders had to say:



1) In the most crucial state, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi, "We welcome the festival of democracy. With the blessing of the people and based on the double engine government's achievements, the BJP party will form its government with an overwhelming majority."



2) Raghav Chadha, the state AAP co-in charge, said, on Valentine's day, Punjab will say, 'I love you, Kejriwal.'



3) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted in Hindi and said, "Revolution will happen on March 10. Uttar Pradesh will change."



4) Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda said the BJP party would again receive the people's blessings in the upcoming Assembly elections. He tweeted in Hindi, "BJP will win with a majority and take development work at a new height."



5) Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tweeted, "After Delhi, AAP is ready to win the election in three states with Arvind Kejriwal's school and hospital's model to win the election."

6) Shiromani Akali Dal party president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "We welcome the announcement of Vidhan Sabha polls in Punjab on February 14. This signals the end of anarchy, chaos, confusion & misgovernance in the state. Pbis are eagerly looking forward to a strong, stable & 'development-oriented' SAD-BSP govt, committed to peace & communal harmony.