Farmers’ protest: Centre to withdraw cases against protesters; Unions demand written assurance

In a huge development, Centre is likely to give written assurance to farmers for withdrawing cases against them during the course of their agitation against the three farm laws, which have now been repealed. Meanwhile, the agitating farmer unions have decided to continue their protests until they get a “formal and satisfactory written response” from the Centre on their six demands that include a legal guarantee for MSP.

On November 30, a bill was passed in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament to repeal the three contentious agriculture laws, one of the main demands of the protesting farmers. However, the stalemate continues with protesters pressing for other pending demands – which include a law guaranteeing minimum selling price (MSP), an amount of money as compensation to the families of farmers who died during the stir and the withdrawal of cases against the protesters.