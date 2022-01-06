Fact-check: PM's convoy being stranded for 20 minutes is unprecedented

A severe security breach in Punjab on January 5 saw demonstrators blocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy for more than 20 minutes at a flyover around 30 kilometres from Hussainiwala. However, according to the reports this was not the first time the convoy had been stuck.

A severe security breach in Punjab on January 5 saw demonstrators blocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy for more than 20 minutes at a flyover around 30 kilometres from Hussainiwala. While the country was appalled and demanded responsibility from the Congress administration in Punjab, some media reports claimed that this was not the first time the convoy had been stuck and that in 2017, PM Modi's convoy was stopped in traffic in Uttar Pradesh's Noida for two hours.

However, fact is that in 2017, PM Modi's convoy was stuck in Noida for two minutes, not two hours. Reports further suggest that two cops were suspended after a security breach that led to Prime Minister Modi being stuck in traffic for two minutes. In 2017, the security breach resulted from a mistake by the policemen and not because the state government had deliberately failed to clear the route that the PM was taking.

Many social media users have been calling out certain media outlets for misrepresenting facts to allegedly peddle a vested narrative. Take a look at this one for instance.



Meanwhile, the Punjab government has created a high-level committee to investigate the shortcomings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur. Justice (Retd) Mehtab Singh Gill, Principal Secretary, Home Affairs, and Justice Anurag Verma, the Committee will be chaired. According to the source, the Committee's conclusions would be revealed in three days.

A petition about the security breach has been filed in the Supreme Court, and the issue will be considered on Thursday by a bench presided by CJI NV Ramana. Maninder Singh, a senior attorney, filed the petition, asking to investigate the security breach.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi's convoy was held for almost 20 minutes on a flyover in Punjab. The cavalcade had stopped, and private automobiles could be seen approaching, posing a significant security risk. As PM Modi's car remained stranded on the flyover, SPG personnel rushed to the scene. Soon after the incident, the Ministry of Home Affairs sent a scathing letter accusing the Punjab government of failing to provide enough protection to protect any road traffic.