    Election Commission announces polls in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur; schedule inside

    Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh are the five states holding Assembly elections this year.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 8, 2022, 4:20 PM IST
    The Election Commission announced the timeline for Assembly elections in the five states on Saturday. Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh are the five states holding Assembly elections this year. Sushil Chandra, the Chief Election Commissioner, opened his speech by announcing that elections will be held in 690 assembly seats. The commission said it is focused on COVID safe election, hassle-free voting system and maximum voter participation. He stated that they must organise elections in a way that protects voters and parties in the midst of the ongoing COVID surge, and that the commission has three goals: COVID safe elections, maximum voter participation, and hassle-free voting.

    Here's the full schedule announced: 

    UTTAR PRADESH (403 seats)

    Phase 1 
    Notification: January 14, 2022
    Scrutiny of nominations: January 24, 2022
    Withdrawal of candidature: January 27, 2022 
    Date of Poll: February 10, 2022

    Phase 2 Dates
    Notification: January 21, 2022
    Scrutiny of nominations: January 29, 2022
    Withdrawal of candidature: January 31, 2022
    Date of Poll: February 14, 2022

    Phase 3 
    Notification: January 25, 2022
    Scrutiny of nominations: February 2, 2022
    Withdrawal of candidature: February 4, 2022
    Date of Poll: February 20, 2022

    Phase 5
    Notification: February 1, 2022
    Scrutiny of nominations: February 9, 2022
    Withdrawal of candidature: February 11, 2022
    Date of Poll: February 27, 2022

    Phase 6
    Notification: February 4, 2022
    Scrutiny of nominations: February 14, 2022
    Withdrawal of candidature: February 16, 2022
    Date of Poll: March 3, 2022

    Phase 7
    Notification: February 1, 2022
    Scrutiny of nominations: February 9, 2022
    Withdrawal of candidature: February 11, 2022
    Date of Poll: March 7, 2022

    PUNJAB (117 seats)

    Phase 1 Dates
    Notification: January 21, 2022
    Scrutiny of nominations: January 29, 2022
    Withdrawal of candidature: January 31, 2022
    Date of Poll: February 14, 2022

    UTTARAKHAND (70 seats)

    Phase 1 Dates
    Notification: January 21, 2022
    Scrutiny of nominations: January 29, 2022
    Withdrawal of candidature: January 31, 2022
    Date of Poll: February 14, 2022

    GOA (40 seats)

    Phase 1 Dates
    Notification: January 21, 2022
    Scrutiny of nominations: January 29, 2022
    Withdrawal of candidature: January 31, 2022
    Date of Poll: February 14, 2022

    MANIPUR (60 seats)

    Notification: February 1, 2022
    Scrutiny of nominations: February 9, 2022
    Withdrawal of candidature: February 11, 2022
    Date of Poll: February 27, 2022

    Phase 2
    Notification: February 4, 2022
    Scrutiny of nominations: February 14, 2022
    Withdrawal of candidature: February 16, 2022
    Date of Poll: March 3, 2022

    Date of Counting: March 10, 2022

    CEC Sushil Chandra further stated that a total of 18.34 crore electors, including service voters, will vote in this election, with 8.55 crore of them being women.  There are 24.9 lakh first-time voters, with 11.4 lakh of them being women. Meanwhile, in the five states, including Uttar Pradesh, 24.9 lakh first-time voters have registered. 

    According to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, the Commission was concerned about polling station amenities. He stated that all voting stations will include a waiting room, toilets, ramps, and sanitizers, masks, and sanitizers. Postal ballots will be accessible for senior citizens (80 and up), PWDs with disability certificates, and COVID affected. EVMs and VVPATs, according to Chandra, would be used at all polling stations. The Election Commission has already taken arrangements to guarantee an appropriate number of EVMs and VVPATs for a seamless election process.

    The Suvidha and PWD apps are also available to voters. The CEC also mentioned the cVIGIL, urging individuals to use the platform to help eliminate malpractices.

    This comes two days after the Election Commission met with the Union Health Secretary and health specialists to discuss the COVID situation, emphasising the importance of immunising all eligible persons in five poll-bound states. Separately, the poll panel met with Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla to review the peace and order situation in the five states.

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2022, 4:50 PM IST
