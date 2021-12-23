Dictionary contains ‘mafiavad’ and ‘parivarvad’: PM Modi targets rivals in Varanasi

After arriving here in the morning, he laid the foundation stone of the ‘Banas Dairy Sankul’ at the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority food park, Karkhiyaon.

Addressing a rally after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of 27 projects worth Rs 2,095 crore in his Varanasi parliamentary constituency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in a veiled dig at Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, said that their dictionary contains “mafiavad” and “parivarvad”, but “for us, the priority is ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’.”

Without naming any party, PM Modi said, “You all know what their dictionary, body language and thoughts have – ‘mafiawaad’, ‘pariwarwaad’, illegal property occupancy. They have problems with the Purvanchal development and even the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. But we keep gaining blessings, as their anger touches the sky.”

This is PM Modi's second visit to the holy city in 10 days. After arriving here in the morning, he laid the foundation stone of the ‘Banas Dairy Sankul’ at the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority food park, Karkhiyaon.

He also digitally transferred Rs 35-crore bonuses to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy, and lay the foundation stone for a biogas-based electricity generation plant for the Milk Producers Cooperative Union Plant in Ramnagar.

To reduce land ownership issues at the grassroots, the Prime Minister virtually distributed rural residential rights record ‘Gharauni’ under the Swamitva scheme of the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj to over 20 lakh residents of the state.

PM Modi also lashed out at previous regimes for seeing UP politics through the lens of caste, sect, and religion.

“Some people get hurt when I talk about the double power of double engine and double development of Kashi and Uttar Pradesh. These people have seen UP politics only with the view of caste, sect, and religion and don't want the state to develop or have its own identity,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also said that “cow is mother and sacred to us” and those who find this as “sin” don't realise that the livelihood of crores of people depends on cattle. “Those making jokes on cows, buffaloes forget the livelihood of crores depend on "pashudhan" (livestock),” PM Modi said.

The PM also inaugurated multiple urban development projects, including six for the redevelopment of Old Kashi wards, a parking-and-surface park at Beniabag, beautification of two ponds, a sewage treatment plant in Ramna village and the provisioning of advanced surveillance cameras at 720 locations under the Smart City Mission.