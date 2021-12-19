  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at other parties, says ‘these parties have deliberately kept India poor’

    “I am very new to politics and it's just 7-8 years that I have taken over the responsibility as the CM of Delhi. But according to my observation, other political parties have deliberately kept India poor, they have failed to improve the condition of government schools in Delhi,” he said while addressing the Kayasth Samaj Sammelan here today.

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at other parties, says these parties have deliberately kept India poor-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 19, 2021, 3:57 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday while addressing the Kayasth Samaj Sammelan said that in Delhi, at least 2.5 lakh students dumped private schools to take admission in government schools because of the improvement made by us in the public education system.

    “Within six years, we have improved the condition of government schools and 2.5 lakh students have joined government schools leaving the private ones. 99.7 per cent results have come with the help of the same teachers,” CM Kejriwal said.

    He further slammed other political parties for “not being able to improve” the condition of government schools in the national capital and said that these parties have "deliberately kept India poor.”

    “I am very new to politics and it's just 7-8 years that I have taken over the responsibility as the CM of Delhi. But according to my observation, other political parties have deliberately kept India poor, they have failed to improve the condition of government schools in Delhi,” he said while addressing the Kayasth Samaj Sammelan here today.

    He further added on the health-related facilities in the public schools, “Even the govt hospitals and dispensaries were in bad condition which are now giving competition to the private ones.”

    The CM has also assured the residents of Delhi that all treatments including the expensive ones will be free of cost in Delhi government hospitals.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2021, 3:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP holds 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Kumaon led by Minister Anurag Thakur, CM Dhami-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP holds 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Kumaon led by Minister Anurag Thakur, CM Dhami

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro services to begin at 5 am from tomorrow; revise timings details here DNM

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro services to begin at 5 am from tomorrow; revise timings details here

    UP Election 2022 Back in Amethi after 2.5 years, Rahul targets PM Modi; blames him for country's situation

    Back in Amethi after 2.5 years, Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi; blames him for country's situation

    Rohini court blast case: Delhi Police arrest DRDO scientist

    Rohini court blast case: Delhi Police arrest DRDO scientist

    Maharashtra Karnataka border tense after vandalism in Belagavi

    Maharashtra-Karnataka border tense after vandalism in Belagavi

    Recent Stories

    India conducts flight demonstration of Controlled Aerial Delivery System as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav-dnm

    India conducts flight demonstration of Controlled Aerial Delivery System as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

    Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and more performance at Praful Patel's son's Jaipur wedding RCB

    (Video) Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and more perform at Praful Patel's son's Jaipur wedding

    Bigg Boss 15: 'Rakhi Sawant's marriage to Ritesh Singh is a lie', claims Ritesh's ex-wife Snigdha Priya SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: 'Rakhi Sawant's marriage to Ritesh Singh is a lie', claims Ritesh's ex-wife Snigdha Priya

    Goa Liberation Day: Indian Navy's second indigenous stealth destroyer Mormugao heads out for maiden sea sortie-dnm

    Goa Liberation Day: Indian Navy's second indigenous stealth destroyer Mormugao heads out for maiden sea sortie

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP holds 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Kumaon led by Minister Anurag Thakur, CM Dhami-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP holds 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Kumaon led by Minister Anurag Thakur, CM Dhami

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022 Feels good to be back says Rahul in Amethi gcw

    UP Election 2022: Feels good to be back, says Rahul in Amethi

    Video Icon
    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out - gps

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bangal: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss

    Video Icon