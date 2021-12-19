Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at other parties, says ‘these parties have deliberately kept India poor’

“I am very new to politics and it's just 7-8 years that I have taken over the responsibility as the CM of Delhi. But according to my observation, other political parties have deliberately kept India poor, they have failed to improve the condition of government schools in Delhi,” he said while addressing the Kayasth Samaj Sammelan here today.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday while addressing the Kayasth Samaj Sammelan said that in Delhi, at least 2.5 lakh students dumped private schools to take admission in government schools because of the improvement made by us in the public education system.

“Within six years, we have improved the condition of government schools and 2.5 lakh students have joined government schools leaving the private ones. 99.7 per cent results have come with the help of the same teachers,” CM Kejriwal said.

He further slammed other political parties for “not being able to improve” the condition of government schools in the national capital and said that these parties have "deliberately kept India poor.”

He further added on the health-related facilities in the public schools, “Even the govt hospitals and dispensaries were in bad condition which are now giving competition to the private ones.”

The CM has also assured the residents of Delhi that all treatments including the expensive ones will be free of cost in Delhi government hospitals.