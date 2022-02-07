  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CISCE to announce first-term board examination results for Class 10, 12 on Feb 7; steps to check

    The ICSE and ISC results will be declared on the Council's website ‘www.cisce.org’ and or receive them via text message.

    CISCE to announce first-term board examination results for Class 10, 12 on Feb 7; steps to check-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 7, 2022, 8:53 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the first-term board examination results for Class 10 and 12 on February 7, Monday. The ICSE and ISC results will be declared on the Council's website ‘www.cisce.org’ and or receive them via text message by sending their examination details and unique IDs to 09248082883. Schools will also be able to access results on the council’s CAREERS portal.

    How to download your marksheet:

    Step 1: On the official website's home page, www.cisce.org, click on the link Results 2021-22 Semester 1.

    Step 2: Choose ICSE or ISC from the Course drop-down menu.

    Step 3: Enter your Unique ID, Index Number, and Captcha as displayed on the screen.

    Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen; review and download them.

    Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

    Also read: Furious Gwalior collector sends NSUI vice president Shivraj Yadav to police custody over exams protests

    CISCE Result 2022 can also be checked through SMS. Send a message to 09248082883 with text CISCE<space><unique id>. As soon as this is done, the result message will come on the registered mobile number of the candidate.

    While the ICSE exams were held between November 29 and December 16 last year, the ISC exams were conducted between November 22 and December 20. Both the CISCE and the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) are conducting two board examinations in the 2021-2022 academic year in order to mitigate the possible effect of Covid-19, which has disrupted the examination calendar for the last two years.

    The CBSE had also bifurcated the session into two terms and conducted the first semester exams in offline mode. It is yet to announce the results.

    Students can also apply for revaluation of Semester I exam results on the official site www.cisce.org. The revaluation charge will be Rs 1000 for each ICSE paper and Rs 1000 for every subject for ISC students. Online applications can be made for revaluation of results from 10 am on February 7 to 10 am on February 10, 2022. 

    Also read: Danish Siddiqui’s family says anti-CAA protest book ‘Hum Dekhenge’ had no authorisation to use his name

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2022, 8:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hyundai Motors and Kia share Pakistan fake Kashmir solidarity day, trolled massively in India

    Hyundai Motors and Kia park inside Pakistan's fake news factory; get hammered in India for Kashmir Post

    PM Modi, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, leaders pay last respects to Melody Queen Lata Mangeshkar-dnm

    PM Modi, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, leaders pay last respects to ‘Melody Queen’ Lata Mangeshkar

    Punjab Election 2022: Charanjit Singh Channi is Congress' CM face, Rahul Gandhi ends speculation-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Charanjit Singh Channi is Congress’ CM face, Rahul Gandhi ends speculation

    Russia disowns controversial Kashmir video after outrage; says stand on issue unchanged

    Russia disowns controversial Kashmir video after outrage; says stand on issue unchanged

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces moving tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, half-day holiday-dnm

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces moving tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, half-day holiday

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Kim Kardashian sister Kylie Jenner welcomes 2nd baby with Travis Scott drb

    Kim Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner welcomes 2nd baby with Travis Scott

    Urfi Javed 10 pics from bralettes to bikinis that you cant miss drb

    Urfi Javed’s 10 pics from bralettes to bikinis that you can’t miss

    Combat work anxiety like a pro drb

    Combat work anxiety like a pro

    Is former US Open winner Juan Martin del Potro retiring?-ayh

    Is former US Open winner Juan Martin del Potro retiring?

    Hyundai Motors and Kia share Pakistan fake Kashmir solidarity day, trolled massively in India

    Hyundai Motors and Kia park inside Pakistan's fake news factory; get hammered in India for Kashmir Post

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs JFC: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC played with high spirit, and we had good set-pieces moments - Marco Pezzauoli on Jamshedpur Fc win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC played with high spirit, and we had good set-pieces moments - Marco Pezzauoli

    Video Icon
    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1

    Video Icon
    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    Video Icon