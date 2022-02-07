CISCE to announce first-term board examination results for Class 10, 12 on Feb 7; steps to check

The ICSE and ISC results will be declared on the Council's website ‘www.cisce.org’ and or receive them via text message.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the first-term board examination results for Class 10 and 12 on February 7, Monday. The ICSE and ISC results will be declared on the Council's website ‘www.cisce.org’ and or receive them via text message by sending their examination details and unique IDs to 09248082883. Schools will also be able to access results on the council’s CAREERS portal.

How to download your marksheet:

Step 1: On the official website's home page, www.cisce.org, click on the link Results 2021-22 Semester 1.

Step 2: Choose ICSE or ISC from the Course drop-down menu.

Step 3: Enter your Unique ID, Index Number, and Captcha as displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen; review and download them.

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

CISCE Result 2022 can also be checked through SMS. Send a message to 09248082883 with text CISCE<space><unique id>. As soon as this is done, the result message will come on the registered mobile number of the candidate.

While the ICSE exams were held between November 29 and December 16 last year, the ISC exams were conducted between November 22 and December 20. Both the CISCE and the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) are conducting two board examinations in the 2021-2022 academic year in order to mitigate the possible effect of Covid-19, which has disrupted the examination calendar for the last two years.

The CBSE had also bifurcated the session into two terms and conducted the first semester exams in offline mode. It is yet to announce the results.

Students can also apply for revaluation of Semester I exam results on the official site www.cisce.org. The revaluation charge will be Rs 1000 for each ICSE paper and Rs 1000 for every subject for ISC students. Online applications can be made for revaluation of results from 10 am on February 7 to 10 am on February 10, 2022.

