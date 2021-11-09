Chennai rains: IMD issues red alert as heaviest rains continue to batter Chennai; toll rises to five

According to the India Meteorological Department, a low pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood under the influence of cyclonic circulation.

As incessant rains continue in Chennai and its surrounding areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in Tamil Nadu for the next two days from November 10-11. Meanwhile, the death toll due to rains across Tamil Nadu has risen to five with more than 500 huts getting fully damaged.

Also, more rains are expected in Chennai even as the city is reeling under the inundation and flooding caused by incessant rains. Dr S Balachandran, DDGM of IMD said that red alerts are issued for Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram and Karaikal in Tamil Nadu for Today. He also said that red alerts have been issued for Cuddalore, Viluppuram, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Karaikal for tomorrow.

According to the India Meteorological Department, a low pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood under the influence of cyclonic circulation. The system is likely to intensify into a depression and move west-northwestwards by November 11. IMD has said the rains could lead to flooding of roads, inundation and water logging in low-lying areas; low visibility; disruption of traffic; damage to vulnerable structures; localised landslides/mudslides; and damage to crops.

Also read: Delhi’s air quality improves slightly but remains in 'very poor' category

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court sharply questioned the Greater Chennai Corporation over the water logging situation in the city, and for its “failure to take adequate measures to prevent inundation during rains”, reported news agency ANI. Questioning the corporation on what action has been taken after the 2015 floods, the HC has warned of initiating suo motu proceedings if the situation isn’t brought under control.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited affected areas in Chennai and reviewed the situation. He even distributed food in various parts of the city. He also announced that free food would be provided till the end of the rainy season at Amma canteen.