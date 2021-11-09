  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chennai rains: IMD issues red alert as heaviest rains continue to batter Chennai; toll rises to five

    According to the India Meteorological Department, a low pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood under the influence of cyclonic circulation.

    Chennai rains: IMD issues red alert as heaviest rains continue to batter Chennai; toll rises to five-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 4:32 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    As incessant rains continue in Chennai and its surrounding areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in Tamil Nadu for the next two days from November 10-11. Meanwhile, the death toll due to rains across Tamil Nadu has risen to five with more than 500 huts getting fully damaged.

    Also, more rains are expected in Chennai even as the city is reeling under the inundation and flooding caused by incessant rains. Dr S Balachandran, DDGM of IMD said that red alerts are issued for Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram and Karaikal in Tamil Nadu for Today. He also said that red alerts have been issued for Cuddalore, Viluppuram, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Karaikal for tomorrow.

    According to the India Meteorological Department, a low pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood under the influence of cyclonic circulation. The system is likely to intensify into a depression and move west-northwestwards by November 11. IMD has said the rains could lead to flooding of roads, inundation and water logging in low-lying areas; low visibility; disruption of traffic; damage to vulnerable structures; localised landslides/mudslides; and damage to crops.

    Also read: Delhi’s air quality improves slightly but remains in 'very poor' category

    Meanwhile, the Madras High Court sharply questioned the Greater Chennai Corporation over the water logging situation in the city, and for its “failure to take adequate measures to prevent inundation during rains”, reported news agency ANI. Questioning the corporation on what action has been taken after the 2015 floods, the HC has warned of initiating suo motu proceedings if the situation isn’t brought under control.

    On the other hand, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited affected areas in Chennai and reviewed the situation. He even distributed food in various parts of the city. He also announced that free food would be provided till the end of the rainy season at Amma canteen. 

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2021, 4:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Assembly election 2022: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launches perfume 'Samajwadi Attar'-dnm

    UP Assembly election 2022: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launches perfume 'Samajwadi Attar'

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: FSL report confirms bullets were fired from Ashish Mishra's gun-dnm

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: FSL report confirms bullets were fired from Ashish Mishra's gun

    Video Icon
    Nawab Malik dealings underworld people convicted in 93 Mumbai bomb blasts case Fadnavis gcw

    Nawab Malik has dealings with underworld people convicted in '93 Mumbai bomb blasts case, alleges Fadnavis

    Video Icon
    UK to recognise India's indigenous COVID vaccine Covaxin, to add to approved list from November 22-dnm

    UK to recognise India’s indigenous COVID vaccine Covaxin, to add to approved list from November 22

    Video Icon
    Rafale Kickbacks Charge: Revelation expose UPA; they broke kickback records, says BJP

    Rafale Kickbacks Charge: Revelation expose UPA; they broke kickback records, says BJP

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Trading app Robinhood hacked over 7 million customers data exposed gcw

    Trading app Robinhood hacked, over 7 million customers' data exposed

    Video Icon
    Sooryavanshi Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's movie to enter 100 crore club [DETAILS INSIDE] SCJ

    Sooryavanshi Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's movie to enter 100 crore club [DETAILS INSIDE]

    Video Icon
    CBSE releases Class 10th 12th admit cards students can change centres till Nov 10 more gcw

    CBSE releases Class 10th, 12th admit cards, students can change centres till Nov 10 & more

    Video Icon
    RIP Kozhikode Sharada: Veteran Malayan actor passes away 84 - drb

    RIP Kozhikode Sharada: Veteran Malayan actor passes away 84

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ropes in Sanjay Bangar as new head coach-ayh

    IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore ropes in Sanjay Bangar as new head coach

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon
    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon