    Centre issues gazette notification to withdraw 3 farm laws, may be called 'Farm Laws Repeal Act, 2021'

    The Parliament passed the bill to abolish the three problematic laws on Monday, with the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha voting in fast succession.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 1, 2021, 7:37 PM IST
    The Centre issued a gazette notification on Wednesday to abolish the three agriculture legislation. The Act has been renamed the Farm Laws Repeal Act of 2021. The announcement said that the "Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Act, 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 are thus abolished." The Parliament passed the bill to abolish the three problematic laws on Monday, with the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha voting in fast succession.

    The repeal bill was passed by voice vote in both Houses within minutes of its introduction. Still, opposition members continued their protest, demanding a discussion on farmers' issues, such as Minimum Support Price and compensation to families of farmers who died during the year-long agitation.

    Also Read | PM Modi's Gurupurab gift to farmers: Centre to repeal all 3 farm laws

    When introducing the repeal bill in the two Houses, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for following his commitment. The government introduced the bill on the first day of Parliament's Winter Session. On Guru Purab, Prime Minister Modi stated that the government would repeal the three agriculture laws. The PM urged the demonstrators to return home and to start over.

    On the other hand, farm unions stated their remaining demands in an open letter to the prime minister, including the MSP guarantee, the Electricity Amendment Bill, and action against Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni. SKM also demanded a monument for the nearly 700 farmers who died during the protests and the immediate removal of all lawsuits filed against demonstrators.

    Since November 2020, thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan have been camped outside Delhi, asking that the "black laws" be repealed. The BJP has encountered widespread opposition in northern states, which it cannot afford as it prepares for major elections, including the national elections in 2024.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2021, 7:37 PM IST
