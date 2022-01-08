  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Bulli Bai’ app case: Main accused Niraj Bishnoi used different Twitter handles to derail probe

    He also used one of these five different Twitter handles to spread a fake narrative that ‘Sulli Deals’, another similar application, was created by a Muslim man to mislead the police.

    Bulli Bai app case: Main accused Niraj Bishnoi used different Twitter handles to derail probe-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 8, 2022, 8:09 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Delhi Police probing the ‘Bulli Bai’ app case unearthed several facts about the main accused, Niraj Bishnoi, who had five different Twitter handles. The investigators claimed that with the initial name ‘Giyu’, the name of a character from a Japanese anime, Bishnoi was using a series of burner emails and phone numbers to cover his tracks on the internet.

    He also used one of these five different Twitter handles to spread a fake narrative that ‘Sulli Deals’, another similar application, was created by a Muslim man to mislead the police.

    The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested the 20-year-old engineering student from Assam’s Jorhat for allegedly creating ‘Bulli Bai’ where photos of Muslim women were posted for “auction”.

    The accused used the number, +487**7**661, which belongs to Poland, to create the Bullibai handle on Twitter, they said, adding that he used [email protected] to create the account on GitHub in November last year. He allegedly uploaded the app using this email ID and propagated it using the Polish number. He was using Proton VPN to mask his identity, sources said.

    The following Twitter handles have been identified, which are @giyu2002, @giyu007, @giyuu84, @giyu94 and @giyu44. Out of these, the account @giyu2002 has been found associated with one FIR registered in the Kishangarh police station of South West Delhi.

    Also read: Delhi Police lodges FIR against viral morphed video of Cabinet meeting

    Post his initial interrogation, Bishnoi was emerging as a nefarious character. He was allegedly a repeat offender. Police have found his involvement in a case registered at Kishangarh police station wherein he used a Twitter handle to pass lewd remarks on a girl’s profile and also spoke about auctioning her.

    “It has also come to the fore that he created a fake profile of a girl and tried to communicate with the investigating agency as a news reporter in connection with the Sulli Deals investigation to derail the probe. Further, he came in contact with various news reporters and tried to plant misinformation,” said DCP (Special Cell) KPS Malhotra.

    DCP Malhotra said Bishnoi has revealed that he is habitual of hacking, defacing websites and has been learning the same since he was 15. He has claimed to have hacked various websites of schools and universities of India as well as of Pakistan.

    Bishnoi has also disclosed that he was in touch with the persons arrested by Mumbai Police in the virtual world and used to chat through Twitter group chat. He never met those persons and even didn't have their contact numbers, said DCP Malhotra. Bishnoi also disclosed that he was using the Twitter account of the girl Shweta arrested by Mumbai Police, said the DCP.

    The DCP said Bishnoi has also disclosed that he had chosen the Gurmukhi script as he found the same to be more impactful than the Devanagari script. “He had also tried to harm himself twice and has also threatened to commit suicide. Due care is being taken care of him,” DCP Malhotra added.

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2022, 8:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Five-State Assembly Election 2022: Compiled stats on voters; comparisons of 2017 and 2022 polls-dnm

    Five-State Assembly Election 2022: Compiled stats on voters; comparisons of 2017 and 2022 polls

    Five-State Assembly Election 2022: Reactions pour in as EC announces poll dates - ADT

    Five-State Assembly Election 2022: Reactions pour in as EC announces poll dates

    Assembly Election 2022: Election Commission's cVIGIL app lets voters report frauds, corruption-dnm

    Assembly Election 2022: Election Commission’s ‘cVIGIL’ app lets voters report frauds, corruption

    Five state assembly Election 2022 The 2017 Story gcw

    Five-State Assembly Election 2022: The 2017 Story

    New COVID protocols to virtual campaigning Here are 5 key announcements made by Election commission gcw

    New COVID protocols to virtual campaigning: Here are 5 key announcements made by EC

    Recent Stories

    Five-State Assembly Election 2022: Compiled stats on voters; comparisons of 2017 and 2022 polls-dnm

    Five-State Assembly Election 2022: Compiled stats on voters; comparisons of 2017 and 2022 polls

    Five-State Assembly Election 2022: Reactions pour in as EC announces poll dates - ADT

    Five-State Assembly Election 2022: Reactions pour in as EC announces poll dates

    After hickey pic goes viral, Jacqueline pleads to media, fans to not circulate the image drb

    After hickey pic goes viral, Jacqueline pleads to media, fans to not circulate the image

    From hickey with Sukesh Chandrasekhar to linkup with Salman Khan, 4 times Jacqueline Fernandez made headlines drb

    From hickey with Sukesh Chandrasekhar to linkup with Salman Khan, 4 times Jacqueline Fernandez made headlines

    Assembly Election 2022: Election Commission's cVIGIL app lets voters report frauds, corruption-dnm

    Assembly Election 2022: Election Commission’s ‘cVIGIL’ app lets voters report frauds, corruption

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic ahead of Fc Goa tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC (Game 53): I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon