‘Bulli Bai’ app case: Main accused Niraj Bishnoi used different Twitter handles to derail probe

The Delhi Police probing the ‘Bulli Bai’ app case unearthed several facts about the main accused, Niraj Bishnoi, who had five different Twitter handles. The investigators claimed that with the initial name ‘Giyu’, the name of a character from a Japanese anime, Bishnoi was using a series of burner emails and phone numbers to cover his tracks on the internet.

He also used one of these five different Twitter handles to spread a fake narrative that ‘Sulli Deals’, another similar application, was created by a Muslim man to mislead the police.

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested the 20-year-old engineering student from Assam’s Jorhat for allegedly creating ‘Bulli Bai’ where photos of Muslim women were posted for “auction”.

The accused used the number, +487**7**661, which belongs to Poland, to create the Bullibai handle on Twitter, they said, adding that he used [email protected] to create the account on GitHub in November last year. He allegedly uploaded the app using this email ID and propagated it using the Polish number. He was using Proton VPN to mask his identity, sources said.

The following Twitter handles have been identified, which are @giyu2002, @giyu007, @giyuu84, @giyu94 and @giyu44. Out of these, the account @giyu2002 has been found associated with one FIR registered in the Kishangarh police station of South West Delhi.

Post his initial interrogation, Bishnoi was emerging as a nefarious character. He was allegedly a repeat offender. Police have found his involvement in a case registered at Kishangarh police station wherein he used a Twitter handle to pass lewd remarks on a girl’s profile and also spoke about auctioning her.

“It has also come to the fore that he created a fake profile of a girl and tried to communicate with the investigating agency as a news reporter in connection with the Sulli Deals investigation to derail the probe. Further, he came in contact with various news reporters and tried to plant misinformation,” said DCP (Special Cell) KPS Malhotra.

DCP Malhotra said Bishnoi has revealed that he is habitual of hacking, defacing websites and has been learning the same since he was 15. He has claimed to have hacked various websites of schools and universities of India as well as of Pakistan.

Bishnoi has also disclosed that he was in touch with the persons arrested by Mumbai Police in the virtual world and used to chat through Twitter group chat. He never met those persons and even didn't have their contact numbers, said DCP Malhotra. Bishnoi also disclosed that he was using the Twitter account of the girl Shweta arrested by Mumbai Police, said the DCP.

The DCP said Bishnoi has also disclosed that he had chosen the Gurmukhi script as he found the same to be more impactful than the Devanagari script. “He had also tried to harm himself twice and has also threatened to commit suicide. Due care is being taken care of him,” DCP Malhotra added.