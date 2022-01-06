  • Facebook
    'Bulli Bai' app case: Delhi Police arrest main conspirator from Assam

    The accused was arrested from Assam. DCP (IFSO) KPS Malhotra informed media outlets that the accused is being brought to Delhi.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 6, 2022, 1:14 PM IST
    Delhi Police IFSO special cell has arrested Neeraj Bishnoi, the alleged main conspirator, and creator of 'Bulli Bai' on GitHub and the main Twitter account holder of the app. 

    The accused was arrested from Assam. DCP (IFSO) KPS Malhotra informed media outlets that the accused is being brought to Delhi.

    More details to follow. 

