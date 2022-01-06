'Bulli Bai' app case: Delhi Police arrest main conspirator from Assam

The accused was arrested from Assam. DCP (IFSO) KPS Malhotra informed media outlets that the accused is being brought to Delhi.

Delhi Police IFSO special cell has arrested Neeraj Bishnoi, the alleged main conspirator, and creator of 'Bulli Bai' on GitHub and the main Twitter account holder of the app.

The accused was arrested from Assam. DCP (IFSO) KPS Malhotra informed media outlets that the accused is being brought to Delhi.

