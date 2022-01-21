  • Facebook
    Attorney General KK Venugopal grants consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Yati Narsinghanand

    The consent has been granted in response to a letter by an activist Shachi Nelli seeking to initiate contempt against Yati Narsinghanand for his statements in an interview that went viral on the social media platform Twitter on January 14.

    New Delhi, First Published Jan 21, 2022, 4:36 PM IST
    The Attorney General for India KK Venugopal on Friday granted consent to initiate contempt proceedings against the ‘Dharam Sansad’ leader Yati Narsinghanand over his recent 'derogatory remarks' against the Constitution and the Supreme Court of India.

    The AG found that Narsinghanand’s statement “those who believe in this system, these politicians, in the Supreme Court, and in the Army will all die the death of a dog”, was a direct attempt to lower the authority of the Supreme Court in the minds of the general public, Bar and Bench reported.

