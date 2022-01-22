  • Facebook
    Assembly Elections 2022: EC extends ban on public rallies, road shows till Jan 31; some relaxations announced

    However, the commission has given relaxation for physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates for Phase 1 allowed from January 28 and for Phase 2 from February 1.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 22, 2022, 7:02 PM IST
    The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday extended a ban on physical rallies and road shows till January 31 amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. This is the second time the commission has extended the ban after the first one announced on January 15 and second on 22.

    However, the commission has given relaxation for physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates for Phase 1 allowed from January 28 and for Phase 2 from February 1.

    The EC allowed a small window for in-person campaigning in indoor spaces. Parties and candidates can hold physical meetings with a maximum of 500 persons in open spaces from January 28 for the first phase and from February 1 for second phase.

    “ECI extends ban on physical rallies and road shows till January 31, 2022. Relaxation for Physical public meetings of Political parties or contesting candidates for Phase 1 allowed from January 28, 2022 and for Phase 2 from February 1, 2022,” the poll panel said in a tweet.

    “Limit of 5 persons for door to door campaign enhanced to 10 persons. Video vans for publicity permitted at designated open spaces with Covid restriction,” it added.

    The Election Commission of India today held a review meeting with the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India through virtual mode. The Commission also held virtual meetings with Chief Secretaries, Chief Electoral Officers and Health Secretaries of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

    The poll watchdog directed political parties to ensure the compliance of Covid- appropriate behaviour and guidelines and Model Code of Conduct during the activities connected with elections.

    The EC on January 8 announced the poll schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While announcing the polls, the commission announced ban on public rallies, roadshows and similar physical campaigning events. 

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2022, 7:06 PM IST
