Assembly Election 2022: EC extends ban on roadshows, padyatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies till Feb 11

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Election Commission (EC) on Monday yet again extended the ban on roadshows, padyatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies and processions till February 11. However, the poll body has allowed some relaxation in the number of people allowed at meetings and election campaigning.

As per the EC's latest guidelines, 20 people can now be present during the door-to-door campaign. Earlier, the limit was 10 persons. The limit excludes security personnel.

The commission has now granted relaxation for the political parties to the extent that indoor meetings of a maximum of 500 persons, instead of existing 300 persons, or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by the state disaster management authority is allowed.

A maximum of 1,000 people will now be permitted for physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with a maximum of 1,000. Earlier, the limit was 500.

The Commission has also increased the limit for door to door campaigns. Instead of 10 persons, now 20 persons, excluding security personnel, will be allowed for door to door campaigns.

In the official statement, the EC said the decision to extend the ban was taken after a meeting of chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra with election commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey earlier in the day.

The commission said all chief secretaries of poll-bound states informed it that Covid-19 cases in their respective regions have either begun “plateauing out” or are tapering. They added the case positivity rate is also showing a declining trend but stressed on the continued need to have Covid-19 protocols as a precautionary measure to keep any “undue spurt” of fresh infections at bay.

“Political parties and contesting candidates shall ensure the compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour and guidelines and model code of conduct at all occasions during the activities connected with elections,” the ECI statement said.

The Election Commission (EC) of India on January 8 announced the legislative Assembly election schedule for five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur from February 10 to March 7. The result will be out on March 10.