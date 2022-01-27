  • Facebook
    After more than a decade, Tamil Nadu to go for urban local bodies polls on February 19

    Following Covid-19 protocol, the polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm and in the last one hour, those infected with Covid-19 alone will be allowed to cast their votes, state Election Commissioner V Palanikumar said.  

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Jan 27, 2022, 9:01 AM IST
    Tamil Nadu is set to go to polls to elect representatives for different positions in urban local bodies on February 19. Tamil Nadu state Election Commissioner V Palanikumar on Wednesday announced that the urban local bodies polls for 21 municipal corporations, including Chennai, 138 municipalities and 490 town panchayats, will be held in a single phase on February 19.

    While the election is crucial for the ruling DMK to seek endorsement of its policies and performance so far, it is imperative for both the DMK and the main opposition AIADMK to establish their dominance in local administration.

    Following Covid-19 protocol, the polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm and in the last one hour, those infected with Covid-19 alone will be allowed to cast their votes, he told reporters. In Chennai, there will be 5,794 polling booths.

    He further said the model code of conduct would come into force immediately after the announcement of poll dates.

    The commission will take up the counting of votes from 8am on February 22 and declare the results on the same day. The filing of nomination papers will commence from 10am on January 28. The candidates can file nomination papers from 10am to 5pm. The nominations will close on February 4. The commission will scrutinize the nominations on February 5. The candidates can withdraw the nomination papers on or before February 7.

    Councillors in corporations, municipalities and town panchayats would be elected directly while mayors and deputy mayors in corporations and chairman and vice-chairman in municipalities and town panchayats would be elected indirectly. The commission would hold the indirect elections on March 4 for the posts of mayors and deputy mayors in corporations, chairman and vice-chairman in municipalities and town panchayats.

    The elections are being conducted as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

