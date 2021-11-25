ACB raids: Corrupt official who hid cash in pipe complains of chest pain; doc says he's fine, taken to jail

Karnataka corrupt official Shanthanu Gouda Biradar who was jailed for hiding bundles of currency notes in a water outlet pipe and in the ceiling complained of chest pain to officials to escape from jail. However, GIMS hospital doctors who examined him said that he is fine. Following this, the corrupt official was taken back to jail.

Shanthanu Gouda Biradar, Junior Engineer attached to PWD department who was produced before the Magistrate late night on Wednesday and jailed, complained of chest pain to escape jail stay. The jail authorities later shifted him to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Science this morning. The doctors examined the accused and later told the police that he is 'fine'.

After doctors' confirmation, the police later escorted the accused back to jail. Biradar was jailed by ACB for non-cooperation and for hiding lakhs of cash in water pipes and failing to answer the officials about details of cash, jewels and land documents found at his place.

During the probe, it was found that the corrupt officials had taken Benami and taken tender under their names and used it to clear bills worth lakhs for civil works. He also owns a farmhouse and has laid concrete roads from a village main road to his farmhouse.

Meanwhile, another corrupt official TS Rudreshappa who is a Joint Director at Agriculture Department, Gadag District was also arrested for possession of gold biscuits which as per law is illegal. The official has seized 9.4 kilos of gold, 3 kilo silver from his and Rs 14 lakh cash from his house. The official also has 1 flat one house in Mysuru and owns 4.3 acres of land and a farmhouse. The ACB officials took him to the bank to open the locker.

LC Nagaraj, Administrator, Sakala Bengaluru who has hidden cash in sarees said that the amount Rs 43 lakh cash found at his house belongs to his father-in-law who is into land development, and said officials told him he will be given the notice to appear before the ACB officials.

The ACB also said that the official has one house each in Bengaluru and Nelamangala and owns 11.3 acres of farmland and is building a huge godown.

The ACB were in for a big surprise when they raided the residence of BV Giri, a group D worker in BBMP who works in BBMP boys' and girls' high school as he owns six houses in Bengaluru. The officials suspect that there is a big network of corrupt officials linked to BV Giri. Similarly, Mayannna who is a First Division Assistant in BBMP is said to be in possession of 4 houses and 6 sites, and 2 acres of farmland. Mayanna was under ACB scanner from last year after a social activist had complained about his misdeeds in BBMP. Mayanna has told the media that the raids are political and the property he owns belongs to his father and mother who also worked in BBMP.

Another big fish in the ACB net is Vasudev RN, former project director for planning, Bengaluru had Rs 15 lakh cash, 850 grams of gold, and 9.5 kg silver ornaments. The accused also has 5 houses in Bengaluru, 4 in Nelamangala, owns 8 sites and 10.20 acres of farmland in Nelamangala and Magadi taluk.

Officials who raided the Chief Manager of state-owned Milk Federation Nandini Milk Products, Bengaluru, B Krishna Reddy's house found Rs 3 lakh cash, 383 grams of gold, 3.4 kilo in his possession. He also owns 3 houses, 9 sites, 5.3 acres of farmland and a petrol bunk.

Similarly, raids were conducted at Cooperative Development Officer of Savadatti AK Masti; Sadashiv Maralingannanavar, senior motor inspector, Gokak; Nathaji Heeraji Patil, a Grade ‘C’ employee at Hescom in Belagavi; KS Shivanand, retired sub-registrar; Ballari, Laksmhinarasimaiah, Revenue Inspector, Doddaballapura in Bengaluru Rural and cash, gold, silver and lands were found in their name. The ACB has said that a notice will be given shortly to all to appear before them to give receipts and other details of the properties they owned and later a chargesheet will be filed in this connection.