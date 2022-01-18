Abu Dhabi airport drone attack: Identity of Indians killed in UAE established, work on for repatriating bodies

The Indian Embassy thanked the UAE government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation-UAE, and the Adnoc (Abu Dhabi National Oil Corporation) group for their support.

The Indian Embassy in UAE on Tuesday said the identities of the two Indians killed in a suspected Houthi drone attack near the Abu Dhabi airport have been established. It added that two of the six injured in the attack are also Indians.

The embassy tweeted, “Identities of 2 deceased Indian nationals established.” It added that the embassy officials “are in touch with their family members. The Mission is working closely with UAE authorities, including ADNOC, for early repatriation of mortal remains”.

It thanked the UAE government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation-UAE, and the Adnoc (Abu Dhabi National Oil Corporation) group for their support.

The Indian Embassy in another tweet Tuesday said of the “6 injured, 2 are Indian nationals. After receiving medical treatment they were discharged yesterday night.”

Speaking to The National newspaper on Monday, India's Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, said the Indian government would provide "whatever assistance is possible" to the families of the two deceased Indian citizens.

The tanker explosions had occurred in ICAD 3, Mussafah, near Mohammed bin Zayed City at around 10am. The explosions were caused by ‘small flying objects’, possibly drones, that hit three petroleum tankers in Abu Dhabi. Two Indians and a Pakistani national were killed and six others injured in Monday's attack claimed by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) had said in a statement that at around 10 in the morning “an incident occurred at our Mussafah Fuel Depot in Abu Dhabi which resulted in the outbreak of a fire”.

It mentioned that emergency response teams, including civil defence, fire ambulance responders as well as an ADNOC emergency response team quickly attended the scene and the fire was extinguished. It also informed three people had died in the incident and six were injured who received “immediate specialist medical care”.