  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    96% of patients on oxygen beds in Mumbai are unvaccinated: BMC commissioner

    BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal said till Thursday, 96% of the oxygen bed occupants were unvaccinated and had not taken even a single dose of the vaccine.
     

    96 per cent of patients on oxygen beds in Mumbai are unvaccinated: BMC commissioner-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 8, 2022, 2:04 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Even as Mumbai recorded 20,971 cases on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) data showed that 96% of the 1,900-odd patients currently on oxygen beds in Mumbai have not taken even a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

    BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal said till Thursday, 96% of the oxygen bed occupants were unvaccinated and had not taken even a single dose of the vaccine. The remaining were partially or fully vaccinated. “Out of the around 1,900 Covid patients who were on oxygenated beds, around 96% are unvaccinated and only 4% are vaccinated,” Chahal said.

    “Ninety-six per cent of the patients who are admitted on oxygen beds in 186 hospitals of Mumbai are unvaccinated. Otherwise, we have seen so far that vaccinated people are not reaching ICUs. We have 21 lakh vaccine stocks available with us. The current hurdle in ensuring the entire adult population is vaccinated is the 84-day gap required between the two doses. Today, too, our vaccination percentage is the best in India,” Chahal said in a TV interview. He said people should not think of the Omicron variant as a flu, adding if unvaccinated it definitely can take an infected person to the ICU.

    Also read: India records 1,41,986 new COVID cases, positivity rate touches 9.28%

    The age group and co-morbidity status of these patients occupying oxygen beds is not yet known. However, separately doctors said that the age group of such patients is above 40 to 50 years.

    Meanwhile, the BMC has decided that unlike the first and second waves where positivity was the benchmark to impose a lockdown or restrictions, in the third wave further curbs would be imposed only if there is a burden of a high hospitalisation rate and a steep rise in oxygen usage.

    In Mumbai, the BMC has vaccinated 108% of the population with at least one dose (the number exceeds 100% because it includes floating population; the target adult population is 9.2 million), while 89% have been given two doses. However, the civic body is in the process of compiling data on exactly how many have taken a single dose to compute the ratio of residents to floating population. Since January 03, the civic body started vaccinating 0.9 million teenagers in 15 to 18 years age category was started.

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2022, 2:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi security lapse: Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi criticises Punjab Police, clear case of ambush of PM-dnm

    PM Modi security lapse: Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi criticises Punjab Police, ‘clear case of ambush of PM’

    Goa Election 2022: TMC envisions grand Goa alliance with Congress and GFP; BJP takes a dig-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: TMC envisions grand Goa alliance with Congress and GFP; BJP takes a dig

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: State govt bans all political rallies till Jan 16 ahead of poll dates announcement - ADT

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: State govt bans all political rallies till Jan 16 ahead of poll dates announcement

    Delhi Police lodges FIR against viral morphed video of Cabinet meeting-dnm

    Delhi Police lodges FIR against viral morphed video of Cabinet meeting

    Election Commission to announce schedule for Assembly elections in 5 states at 3:30 pm

    Election Commission to announce schedule for Assembly elections in 5 states at 3:30 pm

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi security lapse: Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi criticises Punjab Police, clear case of ambush of PM-dnm

    PM Modi security lapse: Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi criticises Punjab Police, ‘clear case of ambush of PM’

    ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs OFC: Game 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC postponed due to COVID outbreak-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Game 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC postponed due to COVID outbreak

    Goa Election 2022: TMC envisions grand Goa alliance with Congress and GFP; BJP takes a dig-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: TMC envisions grand Goa alliance with Congress and GFP; BJP takes a dig

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: State govt bans all political rallies till Jan 16 ahead of poll dates announcement - ADT

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: State govt bans all political rallies till Jan 16 ahead of poll dates announcement

    CEO Elon Musk says Tesla raising price of its full self driving car to USD 12000 in US gcw

    CEO Elon Musk says Tesla raising price of its 'full self-driving car' to $12,000 in US

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic ahead of Fc Goa tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC (Game 53): I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon