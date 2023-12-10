Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    YouTube now allows creators to pause comments on videos

    Comment sections can be a place of both community and animosity, with the speed of responses presenting a moderation challenge. YouTube is attempting to find a happy balance, announcing additional comment controls for creators — most notably the option to pause comments. The company rolled out trial for the feature and is now rolling it out to everyone.
     

    The YouTube comments section is an intriguing place to be. Not only do creators gain criticism for their work, but you can also learn about different people's perspectives on a certain issue. Moderation, on the other hand, is sometimes a must.

    The video giant has now added the ability to suspend the comments area without removing the ones that have already been placed. Simply said, users will still be able to access existing comments but will be unable to post new ones.

    This essentially allows two things:
    - Increases flexibility in how YouTubers manage their comments.
    - Allows artists to take a vacation from comment moderation without shutting off comments entirely.

    Previously, YouTube Creators had to either block the comments area completely or hold comments for inspection before releasing them. However, this new option enables creators to select 'Pause' in video-level comment settings, which can be accessible in the watch page of the YouTube app or Studio on desktop or mobile.

    YouTube has also renamed several of the options to make things easier. "We're simplifying the organisation and naming of certain comment settings to make it easier for you to use our comment moderation tools if you wish to," the business said in a statement.

    In other news, YouTube introduced new standards earlier this month that would force producers to acknowledge when they have created altered or synthetic video that seems realistic, including the use of generative AI technologies. These regulations also contain methods to combat deepfakes.

    "Generative AI has the potential to unlock creativity on YouTube and transform the experience for our platform's viewers and creators." However, these potential must be balanced against our obligation to protect the YouTube community," YouTube stated.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2023, 3:17 PM IST
