YouTube introduces option to disable video recommendations: Here’s how it works

    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

    YouTube recently unveiled a new upgrade that gives consumers more control over their video suggestions. Users now have the option to turn off video suggestions when they want to deactivate their viewing history.

    Google's YouTube explained: "Starting today, features that require watch history to provide video recommendations will be disabled, like your YouTube home feed, if you have YouTube watch history off and have no significant prior watch history."

    Users might anticipate a different look on their homepage as a result of this change. The stream of suggested movies will be removed to make room for a more visible search bar and left-hand menu of navigational options. The purpose of this change is to make it easier to search, browse subscribed channels, and explore Topic tabs.

    The fact that this functionality will gradually become available to users over the following months suggests that not all YouTube viewers will notice the change right once.

    You can use the actions listed below to delete your YouTube watch history:

    • Log in to your YouTube-related Google account.
    • Visit the URL provided.
    • Look for "YouTube History" by scrolling down.
    • Then select "Turn off."
    • Your YouTube History will be turned off as a result of this procedure, giving you more choice over the video suggestions you get.

    To improve the viewing experience, YouTube has been aggressively adopting modifications to its platform. The Google-owned business unveiled a fan channel policy in June. The makers of fan channels must expressly state in accordance with this policy that their channel is not formally associated with the original creator, artist, or company. The new rules will go into effect on August 21, 2023.

