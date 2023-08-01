X replaces Twitter blue bird as app icon for iPhones and Android users

While the new update does not bring any features. It only changes Twitter app to X. Elon Musk anticipates big changes in the coming months. Interestingly, the subscription service remains named Twitter Blue, but that might change in the future as well.

The Twitter app now has a 'X' logo in place of the previous blue bird design. The 'X' name and logo are now present on all Twitter platforms, including Twitter for browsers and the iOS and Android apps. By downloading the most recent version from the Google Play and Apple App Store, users may view the update.

The update description states, "We made improvements and squashed bugs so X is even better for you." Interestingly, the subscription service remains named Twitter Blue, but that might change in the future as well. While the new update does not bring any features, X's (formerly Twitter) owner, Elon Musk, anticipates big changes in the coming months.

Musk wants to make the X app a "everything" app that does more than just share and create content. Subscribers may already publish long films on the app. Some users, notably Apple, took advantage of the chance to release the premiere of its new original series on the platform in order to generate buzz.

Additionally, X now offers viewers in some countries the chance to sign up for a YouTube-like ad-revenue sharing plan. In essence, it implies that users can get paid for their posts, whether they are termed tweets now or posts afterwards.

According to Musk, Twitter's switch to X involves more than just a rebranding. In addition, he wrote in a post, "Twitter was bought by X Corp both to protect free expression and as a booster for X, the all-encompassing software. This firm isn't only changing its name; it's also doing the same thing. We will be able to run your whole financial world as well as provide comprehensive communications in the upcoming months. We must say goodbye to the bird since the Twitter handle does not make sense in that situation."

Meanwhile, the social media company has gotten rid of the big bird logo on its HQ in San Fransisco and placed a giant X log atop the building. However, residents around the Market Street headquarters are unhappy with the brightness of the logo.

