Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    X replaces Twitter blue bird as app icon for iPhones and Android users

    While the new update does not bring any features. It only changes Twitter app to X. Elon Musk anticipates big changes in the coming months. Interestingly, the subscription service remains named Twitter Blue, but that might change in the future as well.

    X replaces Twitter blue bird as app icon for iPhones and Android users gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

    The Twitter app now has a 'X' logo in place of the previous blue bird design. The 'X' name and logo are now present on all Twitter platforms, including Twitter for browsers and the iOS and Android apps. By downloading the most recent version from the Google Play and Apple App Store, users may view the update.

    The update description states, "We made improvements and squashed bugs so X is even better for you." Interestingly, the subscription service remains named Twitter Blue, but that might change in the future as well. While the new update does not bring any features, X's (formerly Twitter) owner, Elon Musk, anticipates big changes in the coming months. 

    Also Read | Grammarly to Adobe Scan: 5 apps that can simplify your daily life

    Musk wants to make the X app a "everything" app that does more than just share and create content. Subscribers may already publish long films on the app. Some users, notably Apple, took advantage of the chance to release the premiere of its new original series on the platform in order to generate buzz.

    Additionally, X now offers viewers in some countries the chance to sign up for a YouTube-like ad-revenue sharing plan. In essence, it implies that users can get paid for their posts, whether they are termed tweets now or posts afterwards.

    Also Read | Motorola to launch Moto G14 on Aug 1, will compete with Redmi 12

    According to Musk, Twitter's switch to X involves more than just a rebranding. In addition, he wrote in a post, "Twitter was bought by X Corp both to protect free expression and as a booster for X, the all-encompassing software. This firm isn't only changing its name; it's also doing the same thing. We will be able to run your whole financial world as well as provide comprehensive communications in the upcoming months. We must say goodbye to the bird since the Twitter handle does not make sense in that situation."

    Meanwhile, the social media company has gotten rid of the big bird logo on its HQ in San Fransisco and placed a giant X log atop the building. However, residents around the Market Street headquarters are unhappy with the brightness of the logo. 

    Also Read | Redmi 12 5G, Watch 3 Active to launch on August 1: When, where to watch event LIVE? What can you expect?

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Grammarly to Adobe Scan 5 apps that can simplify your daily life mis

    Grammarly to Adobe Scan: 5 apps that can simplify your daily life

    Chandrayaan 3 leaves Earth heads towards the Moon next step on August 5 gcw

    Chandrayaan-3 leaves Earth, heads towards the Moon; next step on August 5

    Motorola to launch Moto G14 on Aug 1 will compete with Redmi 12 gcw

    Motorola to launch Moto G14 on Aug 1, will compete with Redmi 12

    Redmi 12 5G Watch 3 Active to launch on August 1 When where to watch event LIVE What can you expect gcw

    Redmi 12 5G, Watch 3 Active to launch on August 1: When, where to watch event LIVE? What can you expect?

    iPhone 12 available at Rs 12700 on Flipkart Know how to grab Apple smartphone before being discontinued gcw

    iPhone 12 available at Rs 12,700 on Flipkart! Know how to grab Apple smartphone before being discontinued

    Recent Stories

    'Hospital Playlist' to 'Be Melodramatic': 7 best K-drama about friends MSW

    'Hospital Playlist' to 'Be Melodramatic': 7 best K-drama about friends

    Haryana Home Minister alleges 'conspiracy' in Nuh violence, vows detailed investigation AJR

    Haryana Home Minister alleges 'conspiracy' in Nuh violence, vows detailed investigation

    Mega NIA crackdown on PFI: Green Valley Academy in Malappuram attached anr

    Mega NIA crackdown on PFI: Green Valley Academy in Malappuram attached

    7 tips for growing a lush and productive vegetable garden gcw eai

    7 tips for growing a lush and productive vegetable garden

    Bikers and auto drivers fume over ban on them entering Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway vkp

    Bikers and auto drivers fume over ban on them entering Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon