With iOS 15.2 update, Apple to add new feature which will automatically tell when to repair your iPhone

With iOS 15.2, Apple adds a new "iPhone parts and service history" feature to the iPhone Settings. This will provide users with additional information about their devices in advance of Apple's new self-service repair programme. In November, Apple launched the self-service repair initiative with plans to roll it out next year. According to a support document obtained by MacRumours, iPhone models running iOS 15.2 or later will disclose whether any portion of the smartphone has been replaced, including the battery, display, or camera.

iOS 15.2 is set to be released later this month, and it will include the iPhone parts and service history feature. Depending on the user's iPhone model, the new parts and service history section will provide different information. Users will check if the battery has been replaced on the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and previous iPhone models. Users of the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 will determine whether the battery and display have been changed.

iPhone 13 devices, on the other hand, will be able to detect whether or not a camera has been changed. According to Apple, users will notice a "Genuine Apple Component." "If the part has been fixed using Apple parts and tools, it will appear next to the part in history, and users will be able to touch on the part to view further information such as the date of service.

If users utilise non-Apple components, an "Unknown part" label will appear next to the element. The support feature will also reveal whether the part has previously been used, is installed on another iPhone, or isn't working properly.

