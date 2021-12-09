  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    With iOS 15.2 update, Apple to add new feature which will automatically tell when to repair your iPhone

    According to a support document obtained by MacRumours, iPhone models running iOS 15.2 or later will disclose whether any portion of the smartphone has been replaced, including the battery, display, or camera.

    With iOS 152 update Apple to add new feature which will automatically tell when to repair iPhone gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 12:50 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    With iOS 15.2, Apple adds a new "iPhone parts and service history" feature to the iPhone Settings. This will provide users with additional information about their devices in advance of Apple's new self-service repair programme. In November, Apple launched the self-service repair initiative with plans to roll it out next year. According to a support document obtained by MacRumours, iPhone models running iOS 15.2 or later will disclose whether any portion of the smartphone has been replaced, including the battery, display, or camera.

    iOS 15.2 is set to be released later this month, and it will include the iPhone parts and service history feature. Depending on the user's iPhone model, the new parts and service history section will provide different information. Users will check if the battery has been replaced on the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and previous iPhone models. Users of the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 will determine whether the battery and display have been changed.

    Also Read | Want to fix your iPhone? Apple announces new self-service repair program

    iPhone 13 devices, on the other hand, will be able to detect whether or not a camera has been changed. According to Apple, users will notice a "Genuine Apple Component." "If the part has been fixed using Apple parts and tools, it will appear next to the part in history, and users will be able to touch on the part to view further information such as the date of service.

    If users utilise non-Apple components, an "Unknown part" label will appear next to the element. The support feature will also reveal whether the part has previously been used, is installed on another iPhone, or isn't working properly.

    Also Read | iPad Pro, iPad Air 5, iPad 10 new features to include wireless charging & more, may debut in 2022: Reports

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 12:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TikTok Facebook WhatsApp PUBG Garena Free Fire among top downloaded apps in 2021 gcw

    TikTok, Facebook, WhatsApp, PUBG, Garena Free Fire among top downloaded apps in 2021; Check list

    Mukesh Ambani's 5 ideas for next decade of connectivity in India-dnm

    Mukesh Ambani’s 5 ideas for next decade of connectivity in India

    Massive internet outage at Amazon Web Services takes down Netflix, Disney+ and more websites, streaming apps-dnm

    Massive internet outage at Amazon Web Services takes down Netflix, Disney+ and more websites, streaming apps

    Realme GT 2 Pro to be announced on December 9 coinciding with Moto Edge X30 launch gcw

    Realme GT 2 Pro to be announced on December 9, coinciding with Moto Edge X30 launch

    Moto G51 5G to launch on December 10 From price to specs all about it gcw

    Moto G51 5G to launch on December 10; From price to specs, all about it

    Recent Stories

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Inside video LEAKED despite phone ban RCB

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Inside video LEAKED despite phone ban and NDA (WATCH)

    When was the last time Barcelona played in the UEFA Europa League?-ayh

    When was the last time Barcelona played in the UEFA Europa League?

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash Deceased IAF junior officer pradeep arakkal played key role in Kerala 2018 floods

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Deceased IAF junior officer played key role in Kerala 2018 floods

    Google Year in search 2021 Most searched news events personalities more Check list gcw

    Google 'Year in search 2021': Most searched news events, personalities & more; Check list

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Gabba Test: David Warner falls for 94 as AUS nearly leads ENG by 100-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: David Warner falls for 94 as Australia nearly leads by 100

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: Mumbai City will continue to play an attacking brand of football - Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: "MCFC will continue to play an attacking brand of football" - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC - Marco Pezzaiuoli-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: "It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC" - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win

    Video Icon
    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India's most senior General who died in service-dnm

    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India’s most senior General who died in service

    Video Icon
    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Video Icon