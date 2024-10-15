Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why Recharge plans have only 28 days instead 30 days? Check details

    Mobile Recharge: We often recharge for 28 or 56 days, less than a full month. Why is that?

    Why Recharge plans have only 28 days instead 30 days? Check details RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 4:54 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 4:54 PM IST

    Initially, there were few mobile service providers. Now, with intense competition in India, companies offer attractive deals.

    Despite these offers, recharges are for 28, 56, or 84 days, never a full 30, 60, or 90 days. There's no clear answer, and mobile companies don't provide one either.

    However, some insights emerge. Companies may do this to maximize profits despite offering discounts. How does reducing days increase profit?

    Seven months have 31 days. 31 - 28 days = 21 extra days per year. Four months have 30 days (excluding February), adding another 8 days (4 x 2). This totals 29 extra days (21 + 8).

    So, while you perceive 12 months, telecom companies effectively get 13 months of revenue. This extra month boosts their annual profit. This seems like a plausible reason, but there's no official confirmation.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    With Unprecedented precision SpaceX executes starship daring mid air recovery vkp

    With Unprecedented precision, SpaceX executes starship's daring mid-air recovery

    Apple October Surprise: New Mac and iPad models, M4 chips expected; all you need to know gcw

    Apple's October Surprise: New Mac and iPad models, M4 chips expected; all you need to know

    Smartphone addiction? 7 tips to regain control dmn

    Smartphone addiction? 7 tips to regain control

    Apple to introduce Meta-like smart glasses and AirPods with camera in 2027? gcw

    Apple to introduce Meta-like smart glasses and AirPods with camera in 2027?

    Spotify Premium AMAZING deal! Subscription for 4 months available for Rs 59; Check offer details gcw

    Spotify Premium AMAZING deal! Subscription for 4 months available for Rs 59; Check offer details

    Recent Stories

    BREAKING: Air India Delhi to Chicago flight diverted to Iqaluit Airport in Canada due to bomb threat

    BREAKING: Air India Delhi to Chicago flight diverted to Canada's Iqaluit Airport after bomb threat

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat gets into dramatic dispute with co-contestant says, 'Ungli tod dunga..' NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal gets into dramatic dispute with Vivian Dsena says, 'Ungli tod dunga..'

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled on birthday as Kamran Ghulam slams century on debut; memes explode snt

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled on birthday as Kamran Ghulam slams century on debut; memes explode

    Jeera ginger tea: 5 amazing health benefits dmn

    Jeera ginger tea: 5 amazing health benefits

    Tips and tricks for smooth and silky hair vkp

    Tips and tricks for smooth, silky hair

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon