Why Recharge plans have only 28 days instead 30 days? Check details

Mobile Recharge: We often recharge for 28 or 56 days, less than a full month. Why is that?

Initially, there were few mobile service providers. Now, with intense competition in India, companies offer attractive deals.

Despite these offers, recharges are for 28, 56, or 84 days, never a full 30, 60, or 90 days. There's no clear answer, and mobile companies don't provide one either.

However, some insights emerge. Companies may do this to maximize profits despite offering discounts. How does reducing days increase profit?

Seven months have 31 days. 31 - 28 days = 21 extra days per year. Four months have 30 days (excluding February), adding another 8 days (4 x 2). This totals 29 extra days (21 + 8).

So, while you perceive 12 months, telecom companies effectively get 13 months of revenue. This extra month boosts their annual profit. This seems like a plausible reason, but there's no official confirmation.

