Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Kevan Parekh, the Indian-origin man to take over as Apple's new CFO?

    Tech giant Apple on Monday named insider Kevan Parekh as its chief financial officer, replacing company veteran Luca Maestri who will transition from the role on Jan. 1, 2025. Parekh, who has been with Apple for more than a decade and will join the company's executive committee, most recently served as vice president of financial planning and analysis.

    Who is Kevan Parekh, the Indian-origin man to take over as Apple's new CFO? gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 1:30 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

    Apple has appointed Indian-origin engineer Kevan Parekh as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in its second major leadership change by the tech giant in the last week. Parekh's appointment follows the transition of Luca Maestri, the current CFO, to a new role within the company.

    Kevan Parekh, who currently holds the position of Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis at Apple, will officially begin the role of CFO on January 1, 2025. Over his eleven years with Apple, Parekh has been preparing for his role as an executive team member, where he would be in charge of managing the company's financial strategy and operations.

    All you need to know about Kevan Parekh

    Parekh's professional trajectory is reinforced by a robust academic foundation in both engineering and business. The University of Michigan awarded him a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. He studied for an MBA at the University of Chicago, which is well-known for its business programs, in order to further his knowledge in business.

    Parekh, who is 52 years old, has already had a big impact on Apple. He joined the firm more than ten years ago and has grown to be an important member of its financial leadership team. He is now in charge of key departments like Investor Relations, Market Research, G&A and Benefits Finance, and Financial Planning and Analysis. He also has to answer directly to Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple.

    Prior to taking on the position of Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, Parekh oversaw finance for the marketing, retail, and worldwide sales departments of Apple.

    According to a Bloomberg report, Kevan Parekh was carefully groomed by his predecessor, Luca Maestri, for the CFO position over several months, reflecting the company's long-term planning and confidence in Parekh's abilities.

    Before Apple, Parekh held senior leadership roles at Thomson Reuters and General Motors. At Thomson Reuters, he served in various senior leadership roles, including Vice President of Finance and Corporate Treasurer. His time at General Motors was equally distinguished, where he worked as the Director of Business Development in the New York office and as Regional Treasurer in Zurich, Europe.

    Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, expressed strong confidence in Parekh's appointment as CFO. Cook praised Parekh's deep understanding of the company and his exceptional financial skills.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Its Glowtime': Apple announces iPhone 16 event, launch set for September 9 gcw

    'It's glowtime': Apple announces iPhone 16 event, launch set for September 9

    Telegram CEO Pavel Durov arrested: Should X owner Elon Musk be 'nervous' as a free speech advocate? snt

    Telegram CEO Pavel Durov arrested: Should X owner Elon Musk be 'nervous' as a free speech advocate?

    iOS 18 to introduce 6 exciting changes to iPhone's Phone App gcw

    iOS 18 to introduce 6 exciting changes to iPhone's Phone App

    Apple iPad 10th gen is available for under Rs 30,000; Check deal details and specs of gadget gcw

    Apple iPad 10th gen is available for under Rs 30,000; Check deal details and specs of gadget

    Are your earphones hurting your hearing? 5 RISKS you need to know gcw

    Are your earphones hurting your hearing? 5 RISKS you need to know

    Recent Stories

    football Wont tell anyone Cristiano Ronaldo shocks with 'secret' retirement plan, confirms no interest in coaching snt

    'Won't tell anyone': Cristiano Ronaldo shocks with 'secret' retirement plan, confirms no interest in coaching

    cricket Who is Josh Hull: Uncapped England pacer called up for Sri Lanka Tests scr

    Who is Josh Hull: Uncapped England pacer called up for Sri Lanka Tests

    Nabanna Abhijan Rally: Kolkata braces for protests as Governor warns against use of force AJR

    Nabanna Abhijan Rally: Kolkata braces for protests as Governor warns against use of force

    Veteran Kannada actress Padmaja Rao sentenced to 3 months jail in cheque bounce case vkp

    Veteran Kannada actress Padmaja Rao sentenced to 3 months jail in cheque bounce case

    SC grants bail to K Kavitha in Delhi liquor policy case, questions fairness of CBI-ED investigation snt

    SC grants bail to K Kavitha in Delhi liquor policy case, questions fairness of CBI-ED investigation

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon