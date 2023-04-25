Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp update: Users can use one account on four devices; Here's how you can do it

    Meta has finally rolled out the much-anticipated feature that allows users to access one WhatsApp account on multiple devices. “One WhatsApp account, now across multiple phones” is how the service describes the feature, which it says is rolling out to everyone in the coming weeks.

    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 9:32 PM IST

    WhatsApp Web and desktop users can access one account on multiple devices. Meta has now released an update that allows users to use one WhatsApp account on up to four smartphones. Be aware that the multi-device capability has been planned for some time and is finally being made available to stable WhatsApp users.

    Each linked device (up to four devices can be linked) will function independently, and the independent devices will continue to receive messages even if the central device's network connection is lost. Keep in mind that WhatsApp will log out of all the companion devices automatically if the primary smartphone is dormant for an extended period of time. Four more gadgets may be a mix of four PCs and smartphones, or four smartphones.

    There are several methods to achieve this, and Meta has promised to give more options for including partner devices. Currently, one must first input the phone number on the backup phone before entering the OTP on the primary handset. By scanning the code on the primary device, one may also add a companion device.

    Users will be able to add a companion device, which can also be an Android or iOS device, after creating a WhatsApp account on an Android or iOS smartphone. The upgrade is now going out globally and should be available for all devices in the upcoming weeks, according to Meta.

    Make sure you download and install the most recent version of WhatsApp on your Android and iOS devices if you want to use this feature. Also keep in mind that to use this function, your primary and backup cellphones must both have the most recent version of WhatsApp.

