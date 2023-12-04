Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WhatsApp update: Messaging app users will soon be able to share status update on Instagram

    Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta is reportedly working on integrating its two popular social media platforms, WhatsApp and Instagram. WhatsApp users will be able to choose whether or not they want to share their status updates to Instagram.
     

    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

    Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta is reportedly working on integrating its two popular social media platforms, WhatsApp and Instagram. This implies that users will be able to easily publish their WhatsApp status updates to their Instagram stories in the near future.

    The new feature is still in the works, but it has been detected in the current WhatsApp beta version. Users will be able to select whether or not to publish their status updates to Instagram, according to WABetaInfo. They will also have control over which status updates are distributed.

    "Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.25.20 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp keeps working on new ways to share status updates by developing an optional feature to share them to Instagram," WABetaInfo said in a press release.

    According to the report, after introducing the ability to send status updates to Facebook, WhatsApp is also working to improve the sharing function to make it compatible with Instagram, which is expected to be published in the near future. According to the study, users will always have control over the content they choose to post by managing their Instagram story audience.

    This feature not only saves users time but also improves the reliability and consistency of sharing content between WhatsApp and Instagram. It should be noted that this functionality will be optional, with users choosing to enable or disable it based on their preferences.

    Instead of having to create and post separate updates on WhatsApp and Instagram, users will be able to execute the action in a single step. The efficiency gained by this integration will allow users to engage with their audience on both platforms more effortlessly.

