WhatsApp update: Messaging app to roll out darker top app bar soon for Android

WhatsApp update: The darker top app bar is currently under development and is expected to be rolled out to beta testers in a future update of the app. The screenshot shared by WABetainfo shows clear differences between the current version and the one that will be released in the future.

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging application owned by Meta, is reportedly working on a darker top app bar for Android. Currently under development, the darker top app bar should be released to beta testers in a subsequent update of the app. According to WABetainfo, "With this change, WhatsApp hopes to better align its application with the aesthetic of Material Design 3 and it appears they also want to inject some modernity into the theme, which hasn't received updates for this interface in a long time."

"We learned that WhatsApp also intends to make adjustments for the top app bar while using the dark theme thanks to the most recent beta for Android 2.23.13.17 update, which is accessible on the Google Play Store," the report said.

The snapshot provided by WABetainfo clearly distinguishes between the current version and the next one. Compared to the one you often see on WhatsApp, the top app bar is noticeably darker.

Despite the fact that the majority of users appear to welcome this change, WABetainfo reports that some users still believe the developer should give a new dark style for the Android app, similar to the one available in WhatsApp for iOS.

For more sophisticated mobile phones with an AMOLED screen, a darker theme based on grayscale and the colour black might provide better performance and be more aesthetically pleasing. In a future upgrade of the app, the darker top app bar—which is currently under development—will be made available to beta testers.

In related news, WhatsApp will soon update its native desktop client for Windows with a new functionality. By downloading the most recent WhatsApp beta versions from the Microsoft Store, users will get access to huge stickers on the desktop version.

