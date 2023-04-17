WhatsApp update: Messaging app now allows users to add description to forwarded media; Check out all details

WhatsApp update: WhatsApp, the popular Meta-owned instant messaging app, has rolled out a new feature that allows users to add descriptions to forwarded messages. This new feature is designed to provide more context and clarity to media that are being shared within WhatsApp.

The well-known instant messaging service WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, has launched a new feature that lets users annotate forwarded messages. The purpose of this new function is to provide shared material within WhatsApp additional context and clarity.

WaBetaInfo claims that the chat service is now distributing the functionality to WhatsApp beta users running Android 2.23.8.22. Before, the recipient of a media-forwarding WhatsApp message could only view the message and the caption that the sender had typed. Users may now add a desired description to transmitted material, which can be an image, a GIF, a video, or a document, thanks to the new functionality. The new function can assist in giving the message being shared more context or clarification.

Also Read | After iPhone 15 launch in 2023, THESE iPhones may get discontinued soon

The function is especially helpful when the message being forwarded needs further clarification or is not immediately obvious. Users may stop the spread of false information by providing a description, which also gives receivers the background information they need to understand why the message is being shared.

Users only need to choose the forwarded message they wish to add a description to, delete the existing description, and then input the desired description to utilise the capability. The study emphasises that the new description is delivered as a separate message when users replace the existing caption with their own. This will let the receivers know that the caption was added afterwards and is separate from the original message.

This is only one of several most recent changes to WhatsApp, which has reportedly been adding new features and capabilities to its platform recently. One of the most widely used messaging applications in the world, WhatsApp has more than 2 billion active users globally. The goal of these new features is to enhance user experience overall and make the chat more competitive than its rivals.

Also Read | 'Coming soon': Vivo X90 and X90 Pro launch in India imminent; Check out all details