WhatsApp update: Here's how iPhone users can now log in via email

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is now widely rolling out a feature that allows iOS users to associate an email address with their accounts. The Meta-owned app is now offering an additional way for users to access their platform, allowing iPhone users to access their accounts in cases when they could experience temporary issues obtaining the 6-digit code by SMS, according to a report from WABetaInfo.

"WhatsApp has updated to version 23.24.70 for iOS in the last few hours on the App Store. As of right now, it's not clear from the official changelog which new features are included in this version. But we recently learned that WhatsApp is implementing this functionality broadly," according to WABetaInfo.

Even though it's unclear what exactly caused the app to slow down for some users, the official changelog still states that it was resolved. It is verified that WhatsApp is launching the feature that allows you to link your email address to your account, even though it isn't listed in the official changelog on the App Store.

Just open WhatsApp Settings > Account to experiment with this feature today. This is an alternative login method in case users are temporarily unable to get the 6-digit code via SMS, but they must still use a phone number to create an account, and logging in with a phone number still remains an option.

Although it's not listed in the official changelog, if you haven't had this functionality yet, it could be rolled out to accounts over the course of the next several weeks. Check the TestFlight app or the App Store frequently for WhatsApp updates to make sure you stay current.

Additionally, some users might notice a redesigned interface with a new green color, introduced with the WhatsApp for iOS 23.21.72 update. Keep an eye out for these changes after installing the update.