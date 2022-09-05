Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp tricks: Want to change your language on messaging app? Here's a step-by-step guide

    WhatsApp is the name that pops up first in our mind when we think about chats and conversations. WhatsApp is available in over 40 languages and up to 60 on Android across the globe. Want WhatsApp's default language to be changed? Here is a complete guide to do so.

    WhatsApp tricks Want to change your language on messaging app Here s a step by step guide gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

    Meta-owned WhatsApp's primary language is English. The instant messaging service allows users to change the language of the programme to their choice. Right now, WhatsApp uses the same language as your phone. For instance, if you change the language of your phone to Tamil, WhatsApp would also be accessible in that language.

    Readers should be aware that WhatsApp now supports a total of 11 regional Indian languages. These include Hindi, Bangla, Punjabi, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, and Malayalam in addition to English. The WhatsApp Android app is also available in these 11 languages. For iOS users, the only WhatsApp language option is Hindi.

    Would you like to change WhatsApp's default language?

    • Open WhatsApp on your Android device.
    • After that tap on More options. (three dots)
    • Now navigate to Settings.
    • Here you need to tap on Chats.
    • After that go to App language.
    • At last you need to select the desired language.

    Also Read | WhatsApp to enable users to send messages to their own registered number; here's what we know

    Note: Changing the app language will not bring any change to your keyboard. You will have to alter your phone settings for that. Here's how to do that:

    • Select System in the Settings app on your phone.
    • If System settings are absent, you might need to go under Additional settings.
    • Next, click on Languages after looking under Input and Languages.
    • Then, tap Add a language + to add a language of your choice.

    Also Read: SBI begins 'WhatsApp Banking' service: Here's a guide to check account balance, mini statement

    Using an iPhone

    • Select Language & Region from the General menu after launching the Settings app.
    • Now select iPhone Language.
    • Tap Change after selecting a language.

    A new report states that the language settings for the WhatsApp app will soon be available to Android users. WaBetaInfo claims that WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.19.10 now allows users to choose the application's language inside WhatsApp settings.

    Also Read: WhatsApp to soon prevent users from taking screenshot of 'once view media'

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max may get bigger battery always on display Report gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max may get bigger battery, always-on display: Report

    iPhone 14 series to launch on September 7 Here are 5 things we know about Apple phone gcw

    iPhone 14 to launch on September 7; Here are 5 things we know about it

    Redmi confirms new affordable phone series launching on September 6 gcw

    Redmi confirms new affordable phone series launching on September 6

    NASA calls off second attempt to launch moon rocket after Artemis 1 suffers fuel leak gcw

    NASA calls off second attempt to launch moon rocket after Artemis-1 suffers fuel leak

    Google to shut Hangouts from November 2; know how to download your old chats - adt

    Google to shut Hangouts from November 2; know how to download your old chats

    Recent Stories

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser out: Salman Khan's new look will make his fans go gaga RBA

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser out: Salman Khan's new look will make his fans go gaga

    Reverse Mortgage Scheme: An additional source of income for senior citizens; here's everything you need to know - adt

    Reverse Mortgage Scheme: An additional source of income for senior citizens; here's details

    Rahul Gandhi on Gujarat visit today; to attend prayer meet at Sabarmati Ashram AJR

    Rahul Gandhi on Gujarat visit today; to attend prayer meet at Sabarmati Ashram

    football EPL 2022-23, Matchday 6 review: Manchester United Arsenal man City leicester tottenham hotspur chelsea liverpool west ham united-ayh

    EPL 2022-23, Matchday 6 review: Man United halts Arsenal's winning run; City held by Villa

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max may get bigger battery always on display Report gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max may get bigger battery, always-on display: Report

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon