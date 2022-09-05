WhatsApp tricks: Want to change your language on messaging app? Here's a step-by-step guide

WhatsApp is the name that pops up first in our mind when we think about chats and conversations. WhatsApp is available in over 40 languages and up to 60 on Android across the globe. Want WhatsApp's default language to be changed? Here is a complete guide to do so.

Meta-owned WhatsApp's primary language is English. The instant messaging service allows users to change the language of the programme to their choice. Right now, WhatsApp uses the same language as your phone. For instance, if you change the language of your phone to Tamil, WhatsApp would also be accessible in that language.

Readers should be aware that WhatsApp now supports a total of 11 regional Indian languages. These include Hindi, Bangla, Punjabi, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, and Malayalam in addition to English. The WhatsApp Android app is also available in these 11 languages. For iOS users, the only WhatsApp language option is Hindi.

Would you like to change WhatsApp's default language?

Open WhatsApp on your Android device.

After that tap on More options. (three dots)

Now navigate to Settings.

Here you need to tap on Chats.

After that go to App language.

At last you need to select the desired language.

Note: Changing the app language will not bring any change to your keyboard. You will have to alter your phone settings for that. Here's how to do that:

Select System in the Settings app on your phone.

If System settings are absent, you might need to go under Additional settings.

Next, click on Languages after looking under Input and Languages.

Then, tap Add a language + to add a language of your choice.

Using an iPhone

Select Language & Region from the General menu after launching the Settings app.

Now select iPhone Language.

Tap Change after selecting a language.

A new report states that the language settings for the WhatsApp app will soon be available to Android users. WaBetaInfo claims that WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.19.10 now allows users to choose the application's language inside WhatsApp settings.

