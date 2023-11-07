Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WhatsApp to soon allow Channel admins to share polls: Reports

    According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow channel admins to create polls. This feature is still under development, but it is expected to be released soon. The polls feature could be a useful way for channel admins to get feedback from their audience and to learn more about their interests.

    WhatsApp to soon allow Channel admins to share polls Reports gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 5:02 PM IST

    There is a new feature being developed for Channels by WhatsApp, the widely used instant messaging service owned by Meta. A recent rumour claims that channel administrators will soon be able to publish polls as an extra tool for audience engagement.

    "We found that WhatsApp is working on the ability to share polls in channels," WABetaInfo stated, citing the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.24.12 version that is accessible on the Google Play Store.

    According to the report, it will be possible to create and share polls in channels in a future update of the app.  Similar to your conversations and groups, these polls will also have the ability to limit answers to just one option.

    Also Read | Samsung's Bixby will be able to take calls on your behalf; Here's why you should try it

    The poll voting option would always be safeguarded for further privacy, the report also said. This means that your phone number will never be seen to the channel owner or other followers when you take part in a poll on the channel.

    It was stated that adding a poll option to channels might be highly advantageous because it is the most effective way to get channel followers' opinions.

    "In contrast to straightforward emoji reactions, we think the inclusion of polls might frequently stimulate a more engaged interaction. We think that this feature will undoubtedly assist channel owners in gaining insightful feedback from their viewers and increase the sense of community among channel followers," according to report.

     

    Also Read | Flipkart sale 2023: Apple iPhone 14 Plus available for Rs 20,400? Check details

    The ability to share polls across channels is still in development and will be made accessible in a later app version. It is also said that a new security feature to safeguard your account is being rolled out by the Meta-owned instant messaging company. Users may now link an email address to their WhatsApp account in a new area named "Email address" for extra protection.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2023, 5:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Bixby will be able to take calls on your behalf Here is why you should try it gcw

    Samsung's Bixby will be able to take calls on your behalf; Here's why you should try it

    Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2023 Apple iPhone 14 Plus available for Rs 20400 Check details gcw

    Flipkart sale 2023: Apple iPhone 14 Plus available for Rs 20,400? Check details

    X introduces ChatGPT rival Grok says it can answer spicy questions rejected by other AI gcw

    X introduces ChatGPT rival Grok, says 'it can answer spicy questions rejected by other AI'

    Vivo X100 Pro full specifications colours price leaked ahead of November 13 launch gcw

    Vivo X100 Pro full specifications, colours, price leaked ahead of November 13 launch

    You sneak into countries Apple employee reportedly fired over anti-Semitic Instagram post gcw

    'You sneak into countries...': Apple employee reportedly fired over anti-Semitic Instagram post

    Recent Stories

    Football Sunil Chhetri embraces 'bonus period' of career; yet to decide on retirement osf

    Sunil Chhetri embraces 'bonus period' of career; yet to decide on retirement

    Diwali 2023: 7 reasons to celebrate festival of lights rkn eai

    Diwali 2023: 7 reasons to celebrate festival of lights

    SPOTTED Shilpa Shetty, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and others elevate style game in city ATG

    SPOTTED Shilpa Shetty, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and others elevate style game in city

    Diwali 2023: 7 practical and eco-friendly gifts for your loved ones SHG

    Diwali 2023: 7 practical and eco-friendly gifts for your loved ones

    DGCA fines Air India Rs 10 lakh for violation of Civil Aviation Requirements gcw

    DGCA fines Air India Rs 10 lakh for violation of Civil Aviation Requirements

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon