    WhatsApp to roll out new features soon for Android, iOS; Details inside

    According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, these features are now in development and will be put out in a future update of WhatsApp. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 4:43 PM IST
    WhatsApp is rumoured to be working on a handful of new features, including the ability to conceal users' last seen, status, and profile image from specified contacts, as well as the ability to listen to a voice note before sending it to contacts. According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, these features are now in development and will be put out in a future update of WhatsApp. The option to conceal last seen, status and profile images from select contacts expands the company's existing privacy capabilities on the Facebook-owned instant messaging programme.

    Currently, WhatsApp users may conceal their profile image, status, and last seen for all contacts at once, unable to choose who can see it. This is about to change, as WhatsApp has been discovered testing new privacy options that will allow users to pick who their updates and photographs will be hidden from. The functionality is being tested on both Android and iOS beta versions. WhatsApp users may presently choose to broadcast their Status, Profile Picture, and Last Seen to "Everyone," "Nobody," or "My Contacts."

    Also Read | WhatsApp developing feature which will allow users to hide 'last seen' status from selected contacts

    According to a recent rumour on WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will include a new option called "My Contacts...Except," which would allow users to choose who they want to hide their last saw status and profile picture from. The WABetaInfo post doesn't show how the capability will work on WhatsApp. Nonetheless, it includes a snapshot of the new privacy setting on the messaging app. The capability is still in development and will be incorporated in a future release, according to WABetaInfo.

    Aside from that, WhatsApp will soon allow users to preview and pause voice communications. Once this capability is upgraded, you will be able to pause the voice message. Previously, when recording a voice note, the app could not pause. In addition, while recording voice notes, WhatsApp will display waveforms. According to WABetaInfo, this new feature is still in the early phases of development but is still accessible for beta testing on Android and iOS.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2021, 4:43 PM IST
