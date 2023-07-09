WhatsApp to release redesigned sticker and GIF picker soon: Report

WhatsApp update: Instant messaging application is reportedly releasing redesigned sticker and GIF picker. “With the extended picker view, users can also experiment with an enhanced experience by searching for GIFs and stickers better," WABetaInfo reported.

Redesigned sticker and GIF pickers are apparently coming to WhatsApp, the well-known instant messaging programme owned by Meta. By enabling users to utilise WhatsApp's enhanced keyboard, this feature improves the user experience. Users may test out an improved experience by finding GIFs and stickers more easily with the enlarged picker view, according to WABetaInfo.

The official changelog, according to the report, notes that an upgraded sticker tray with better navigation is now accessible. With the addition of the option to scroll the picker upward, users now have easy access to a bigger grid of objects.

Additionally, to ensure easy navigation, the buttons for the GIF, sticker, and avatar sections have been moved and redone as tabs. Additionally, WhatsApp expanded its selection of avatar stickers and enhanced the classification of avatar packs.

If you don't have this feature, be aware that, as stated in the official changelog, some accounts may get it in the upcoming weeks. Update WhatsApp often from the App Store or the TestFlight app to guarantee you have access to the newest features. The most recent version improves the user experience for iOS users by introducing a revamped GIF and sticker picker.

A tool to filter conversations directly within the chat list is being developed by WhatsApp and will be made accessible in a future software version. The purpose of this concept was to alleviate the difficulty users now have in accessing the filtering function due to the implementation's poor user-friendliness.

WhatsApp is developing a tool that will make it simple for users to filter their discussions, helping to manage the chat list. within the chat list, feature. According to WABetaInfo, a filtering feature for the chat list is currently being worked on and will be included in an upcoming app version.