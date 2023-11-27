Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WhatsApp tips: Here's how you can send emojis during video calls using gestures

    WhatsApp has a feature that lets users trigger emojis during video calls using gestures. The feature is available on both iOS and Android apps for WhatsApp. As of now, there are only four emoji reactions that you can trigger using the feature.

    WhatsApp tips Here is how you can send emojis during video calls using gestures gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 6:48 PM IST

    WhatsApp releases a plethora of innovations every week. For the most part, that's a good thing because it indicates that the messenger has the newest features. However, there's a chance you won't notice all of the new features that are brought to the platform because there are so many things that are still in the works. Recently, we discovered one such feature. Although we keep up with all the updates that WhatsApp releases, we somehow missed this one, and we're confident that most of you did too.

    Did you know that WhatsApp allows you to use gestures to communicate emoticons during video calls? Emojis appear on the video call displays during WhatsApp video chats in response to specific motions. For example, if you make the peace sign with your fingers during a video conference, both you and the other person will see colourful balloons on the screen. Emojis that depict hearts may be made with both hands; the traditional Facebook thumbs-up and thumbs-down emojis can be triggered by making a thumbs-up or thumbs-down motion.

     

    Also Read | Redmi K70 Pro design revealed, confirmed to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC & more

    This is a really useful option for group conversations with pals. It can enhance the interactivity and enjoyment of video calls. You may also flaunt this function to your pals, leaving them wondering how you accomplished it. This functionality appears to have been there for a while since it is now accessible through the WhatsApp applications for iOS and Android.

    Another feature coming to WhatsApp that you shouldn’t miss is the reintroduction of the view once feature on WhatsApp Web. WhatsApp is reintroducing the capability for desktop users to send view once videos to their contacts. Last year, the Meta-owned messaging app had eliminated the option to send and open view once photos and videos through the web version, a move that faced criticism from some users. 

    Also Read | Oppo Pad Air 2 with 11.4-inch display, 8,000mAh battery launched in China; Check details

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 6:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iQOO 12 to launch on December 4 to receive 3 years of software update wont include hot apps more gcw

    iQOO 12 to launch on December 4; to receive 3 years of software updates, won’t include hot apps & more

    Want to work at Apple CEO Tim Cook reveals traits you should have gcw

    Want to work at Apple? CEO Tim Cook reveals traits you should have

    Honor 100 Honor 100 Pro launched in China Check features camera details price more gcw

    Honor 100, Honor 100 Pro launched in China; Check features, camera details, price & more

    Google considers investing in Bengaluru-based startup CoRover.ai to help build BharatGPT vkp

    Google considers investing in Bengaluru-based startup CoRover.ai to help build BharatGPT

    WhatsApp update Messaging app to bring THIS feature back for web users gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to bring THIS feature back for web users

    Recent Stories

    Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Adani silences rumours, says not involved in tunnel construction

    Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Adani silences rumours, says not involved in tunnel construction

    IFFI 2023: Catherine Zeta-Jones talks about special connection and says, 'Indian doctor saved her life' RBA

    IFFI 2023: Catherine Zeta-Jones talks about special connection and says, 'Indian doctor saved her life'

    Palestines Hamas wants humanitarian Truce extension with Israel, U.S President Joe Biden backs it avv

    Palestine’s Hamas wants humanitarian Truce extension with Israel, U.S President Joe Biden backs it

    Rashmika Mandanna talks about deepfake hours after Alia Bhatt falls victim; says "I felt afraid..." SHG

    Rashmika Mandanna talks about deepfake hours after Alia Bhatt falls victim; says "I felt afraid..."

    UP Yogi Adityanath government once again cracks whip on loudspeakers

    UP: Yogi Adityanath govt once again cracks whip on loudspeakers

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon