WhatsApp tips: Here's how you can send emojis during video calls using gestures

WhatsApp has a feature that lets users trigger emojis during video calls using gestures. The feature is available on both iOS and Android apps for WhatsApp. As of now, there are only four emoji reactions that you can trigger using the feature.

WhatsApp releases a plethora of innovations every week. For the most part, that's a good thing because it indicates that the messenger has the newest features. However, there's a chance you won't notice all of the new features that are brought to the platform because there are so many things that are still in the works. Recently, we discovered one such feature. Although we keep up with all the updates that WhatsApp releases, we somehow missed this one, and we're confident that most of you did too.

Did you know that WhatsApp allows you to use gestures to communicate emoticons during video calls? Emojis appear on the video call displays during WhatsApp video chats in response to specific motions. For example, if you make the peace sign with your fingers during a video conference, both you and the other person will see colourful balloons on the screen. Emojis that depict hearts may be made with both hands; the traditional Facebook thumbs-up and thumbs-down emojis can be triggered by making a thumbs-up or thumbs-down motion.

This is a really useful option for group conversations with pals. It can enhance the interactivity and enjoyment of video calls. You may also flaunt this function to your pals, leaving them wondering how you accomplished it. This functionality appears to have been there for a while since it is now accessible through the WhatsApp applications for iOS and Android.

Another feature coming to WhatsApp that you shouldn’t miss is the reintroduction of the view once feature on WhatsApp Web. WhatsApp is reintroducing the capability for desktop users to send view once videos to their contacts. Last year, the Meta-owned messaging app had eliminated the option to send and open view once photos and videos through the web version, a move that faced criticism from some users.

