Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp may soon replace phone numbers with usernames: Report

    WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature to set up a WhatsApp username, allowing users to choose unique usernames for their accounts. A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp is actively working on introducing a username feature within the app settings.

    WhatsApp may soon replace phone numbers with usernames Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 25, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

    Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature to set up a WhatsApp username, allowing users to choose unique usernames for their accounts. The function, which is presently in development, is anticipated to be added in a subsequent version of the well-known instant messaging programme.

    In their report, WABetaInfo stated that "after installing the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.15 update from the Google Play Store, we discovered a significant feature during our routine exploration of the new build."

    Also Read | WhatsApp update: Messaging app to bring new feature to Group settings

    According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is actively trying to add a username function to the app settings. Users may access this feature by going to the WhatsApp Settings menu and selecting the Profile option.

    Users can stop identifying themselves as contacts merely by their phone numbers by selecting a username. Instead, they will have the choice to designate a unique and memorable username.

    Also Read | Sharing your Netflix password with friends? You will have to pay extra

    The report claims that users of WhatsApp may soon be able to start discussions with others only by typing their preferred username into the chat box, eliminating the need to know their phone numbers.

    Although the exact details of how WhatsApp usernames will work are yet unknown, it is anticipated that conversations started using usernames will still be safeguarded by the app's strong end-to-end encryption. This guarantees that user privacy and data security will always be given the utmost importance.

    Beta testers should soon get the chance to test out the functionality, despite the fact that it is still in development. In related news, the group settings section for the instant messaging app is getting a new look. Some beta testers currently have access to the functionality.

    Also Read | Motorola Edge 30 available for Rs 899 on Flipkart? Here's how you can grab the deal

    Last Updated May 25, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai man loses Rs 8 5 lakh to YouTube video liking scam check details gcw

    Mumbai man loses Rs 8.5 lakh to YouTube video liking scam

    WhatsApp update Messaging app to soon bring new feature to Group settings to make life easier check details gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to bring new feature to Group settings

    Sharing your Netflix password with friends You will have to pay extra not in India as of now gcw

    Sharing your Netflix password with friends? You will have to pay extra

    Motorola Edge 30 available for Rs 899 on Flipkart ahead of Motorola Edge 40 Here is how you can grab the deal gcw

    Motorola Edge 30 available for Rs 899 on Flipkart? Here's how you can grab the deal

    Elon Musk not to give his kids control of his companies Here is what he said gcw

    Elon Musk not to give his kids the control of his companies?

    Recent Stories

    Cannes 2023: Manushi Chillar vacays in Monaco after red carpet debut, see PHOTOS ADC

    Cannes 2023: Manushi Chillar vacays in Monaco after red carpet debut, see PHOTOS

    AAP leader Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital; check details AJR

    AAP leader Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital; check details

    Shraddha Walkar style murder in Hyderabad Man arrested for killing partner chops body before disposing gcw

    Shraddha Walkar-style murder in Hyderabad: Man arrested for killing partner; chops body before disposing

    Nitesh Pandey death What is causing sudden cardiac arrests among young Indians

    Sudden cardiac arrests among young Indians: What you must know

    Kerala Plus Two Exam, VHSE Results 2023 to be Announced today; Know time, how to check marks anr

    Kerala Plus Two Exam Results 2023 to be Announced today; Know time, how to check marks

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon