WhatsApp may soon replace phone numbers with usernames: Report

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature to set up a WhatsApp username, allowing users to choose unique usernames for their accounts. The function, which is presently in development, is anticipated to be added in a subsequent version of the well-known instant messaging programme.

In their report, WABetaInfo stated that "after installing the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.15 update from the Google Play Store, we discovered a significant feature during our routine exploration of the new build."

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is actively trying to add a username function to the app settings. Users may access this feature by going to the WhatsApp Settings menu and selecting the Profile option.

Users can stop identifying themselves as contacts merely by their phone numbers by selecting a username. Instead, they will have the choice to designate a unique and memorable username.

The report claims that users of WhatsApp may soon be able to start discussions with others only by typing their preferred username into the chat box, eliminating the need to know their phone numbers.

Although the exact details of how WhatsApp usernames will work are yet unknown, it is anticipated that conversations started using usernames will still be safeguarded by the app's strong end-to-end encryption. This guarantees that user privacy and data security will always be given the utmost importance.

Beta testers should soon get the chance to test out the functionality, despite the fact that it is still in development. In related news, the group settings section for the instant messaging app is getting a new look. Some beta testers currently have access to the functionality.

