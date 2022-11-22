WhatsApp likely to soon have screen lock for Web users

WhatsApp already has one layer for security with the Linked Devices feature but now it wants to add another dimension for the web users. So, in order to keep your messages away from prying eyes, WhatsApp on the web could soon have a screen lock feature that ensures all your content is stored behind a password.

WaBetaInfo has revealed information about this feature and claims that WhatsApp will soon begin testing the security lock with its beta users. So, how does WhatsApp message security work with the Screen Lock?

According to the report, WhatsApp will give users the option to enable the functionality, at which point WhatsApp on the web would require password authentication each time you use it. Users may go to the app's Settings and utilise it as they see fit; WhatsApp is unlikely to make it the default setting for its online version.

However, the security feature will not be restricted to passwords. Since the majority of devices now allow some form of biometric authentication, WhatsApp on the web may also be opened using the fingerprint sensor, which may not be available for iPhone and Mac users.

The report also states that if you forget the screen lock password, WhatsApp won't lock you out of your account. You will be required to leave the desktop version and connect the device using the QR code on the online platform instead.

You may access WhatsApp accounts on the web by using the Linked Devices feature of WhatsApp, which has already activated biometric security. But having an additional layer of protection does help, and we are confident that WhatsApp will make it available to everyone once the beta tests are through.

