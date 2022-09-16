Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp latest feature to let users hide online status from specific people

    WhatsApp is starting to roll out a new feature that allows users to hide their online status from people they choose. According to reports, the ability to hide your online status is rolling out to beta testers on the Android beta version 2.22.20.9 of the Meta-owned instant messaging app.

    WhatsApp latest feature to let users hide online status from specific people gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

    WhatsApp is beginning to roll out a new feature that lets users pick who may see their online status. According to sources, the Android beta version 2.22.20.9 of the instant messaging software owned by Meta now allows beta users to mask their online status. According to the feature's name, users may choose who can and cannot view their online status.

    Users of the instant messaging software owned by Meta can keep their contacts from seeing their "Last Seen" information. Users will be able to designate particular persons from whom they wish to hide their Last Seen information as well as their Online status with the new functionality.

    The changes will be accessible to all users in the upcoming months, as WABetaInfo first reported on the feature's introduction.

    Also Read | Want to recharge your FASTag via WhatsApp? Here's how

    The 'Last Seen' privacy setting on WhatsApp has reportedly been updated to the 'Last Seen and Online' privacy setting. The Last Seen option now offers the options of showing the status to "Nobody," "Contacts," and "Everyone." With the upgrade, a new option called "Everyone except.." will be available, enabling you to hide your status from particular persons.

    Considering that the function is still in development, it is doubtful that you already have it unless you're a beta tester in which case you should upgrade your app to take use of the feature. Users may easily modify who can and cannot view their online status by navigating to Settings > Account > Privacy > Last Seen and Online.

    Also Read: WhatsApp releases large animated orange heart emoji; know details here

    The instant messaging service owned by Meta, WhatsApp, is developing a number of additional capabilities, including the ability to message oneself. Currently, we are unsure of the purpose of this function, but a recent source claims that when you link your Android, iOS, and PC devices, other users will be able to see your name on the WhatsApp chat list.

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2022, 10:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iOS 16 adoption sees an increase than iOS 15 adoption in first 48 hour period gcw

    iOS 16 adoption sees an increase than iOS 15 adoption in first 48-hour period

    Govt warns about new mobile banking virus prowling in Indian cyberspace gcw

    Govt warns about new mobile banking virus prowling in Indian cyberspace

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale iPhone 13 below Rs 50000 iPhone 11 under Rs 30000 how to grab offer gcw

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: iPhone 13 below Rs 50,000 & iPhone 11 under Rs 30,000? Here's how to avail it

    Want to recharge your FASTag via WhatsApp? Here's how - adt

    Want to recharge your FASTag via WhatsApp? Here's how

    Vivo V25 with colour changing back panel launched in India Know price features and more gcw

    Vivo V25 with colour-changing back panel launched in India; Know price, features and more

    Recent Stories

    Pictures Urfi Javed trolled for showing bra and underwear at a movie screening drb

    Pictures: Urfi Javed trolled for showing bra and underwear at a movie screening

    football uefa nations league unl Is Cristiano Ronaldo low Manchester United game-time a worry for Portugal boss Fernando Santos?-ayh

    Is Cristiano Ronaldo's low Man United game-time a worry for Portugal boss Fernando Santos?

    Centre revises definition of small companies; more firms to have reduced compliance burden AJR

    Centre revises definition of small companies; more firms to have reduced compliance burden

    CUET UG 2022 result declared: Over 19000 candidates scored 100 percentile, check details

    CUET UG 2022 result declared: Over 19000 candidates scored 100 percentile, check details

    Meet Sajal Aly Pakistani actor is in love with Aryan Khan drb

    Meet Sajal Aly; Pakistani actor is in love with Aryan Khan?

    Recent Videos

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon