WhatsApp latest feature to let users hide online status from specific people

WhatsApp is starting to roll out a new feature that allows users to hide their online status from people they choose. According to reports, the ability to hide your online status is rolling out to beta testers on the Android beta version 2.22.20.9 of the Meta-owned instant messaging app.

Users of the instant messaging software owned by Meta can keep their contacts from seeing their "Last Seen" information. Users will be able to designate particular persons from whom they wish to hide their Last Seen information as well as their Online status with the new functionality.

The changes will be accessible to all users in the upcoming months, as WABetaInfo first reported on the feature's introduction.

The 'Last Seen' privacy setting on WhatsApp has reportedly been updated to the 'Last Seen and Online' privacy setting. The Last Seen option now offers the options of showing the status to "Nobody," "Contacts," and "Everyone." With the upgrade, a new option called "Everyone except.." will be available, enabling you to hide your status from particular persons.

Considering that the function is still in development, it is doubtful that you already have it unless you're a beta tester in which case you should upgrade your app to take use of the feature. Users may easily modify who can and cannot view their online status by navigating to Settings > Account > Privacy > Last Seen and Online.

The instant messaging service owned by Meta, WhatsApp, is developing a number of additional capabilities, including the ability to message oneself. Currently, we are unsure of the purpose of this function, but a recent source claims that when you link your Android, iOS, and PC devices, other users will be able to see your name on the WhatsApp chat list.