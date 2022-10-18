WhatsApp is more secure than iMessage: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes dig at Apple

The newest platform to criticise iMessage is WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta. It even asserts that its messaging software is more private and safe than Apple's messaging app.

Even though Apple is said to have a closed and safe ecosystem, WhatsApp CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes it to be the best. You may have your own concerns about WhatsApp's security. In his most recent Instagram post, Zuckerberg makes fun of iMessage from Apple, a competitor.

"WhatsApp has end-to-end encryption that works on both iPhones and Android devices and includes group chats, making it significantly more private and secure than iMessage. With WhatsApp, you can also choose to have all new chats automatically end with a single button press. Additionally, we added end-to-end encrypted backups last year. iMessage still lacks all of these features," according to Zuckerberg's Instagram post.

Zuckerberg claims in this article that WhatsApp delivers end-to-end encryption, permits vanishing messages, and even encrypts backups of chats. He continues by saying that since iMessage lacks these capabilities, it is less dependable and secure than WhatsApp.

He asserts that the instant messaging service controlled by Meta is much more private and secure than iMessage. He says the Meta-owned IM programme has end-to-end encryption and message disappearance that iMessage lacks, and it works on both iPhones and Android devices. A billboard comparing WhatsApp's "Private" bubble to the Green and Blue bubbles of Apple's iMessage may be seen in the Meta CEO's shared Instagram image.

This is not the first time a business has made fun of Apple's iMessage; Google previously urged Apple to use Rich Communication Services, or RCS as it is commonly known.