WhatsApp introduces 'Message Yourself' feature; know steps to use and more

On WhatsApp, users can keep track of their to-do lists and send themselves notes, reminders, shopping lists, and so on. This feature will be available for Android and iPhone users first and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp offers various features, including old instant messaging to e-commerce and online payments. The meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has now rolled out a new feature, 'Message Yourself,' to Indian users. With the latest update, the users will be allowed to chat with themselves. However, people have already found ways to text themselves.

We all Message ourselves for notes, reminders, or grocery lists; nevertheless, WhatsApp with the 'Message Yourself' feature makes the process considerably simpler. You don't need to save your own phone number; Message blocked contacts etc.

To access the feature, make sure to update your WhatsApp app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Follow below the steps to know how to 'Message Yourself'

1) Click on the WhatsApp icon on your phone

2) Go to the new chat

3) On the top of the contact list, you will be able to see your own contact

4) Click on it and start typing

This is a useful feature for those who use WhatsApp to take notes. As WhatsApp is available on desktops and the web, users can see these messages on all connected devices. In the coming days, WhatsApp will also get features, including voice status, voice calls over the web, and more.

