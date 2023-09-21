Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp introduces 3 new features for businesses in India; Check details

    The Meta-owned app held its second annual Conversations conference in Mumbai on Wednesday. During the event, it announced a bundle of new features for WhatsApp for Businesses in India. Three new features, Flows, Payments, and Meta Verified, are available for WhatsApp business accounts. These features were just released for WhatsApp.

    WhatsApp introduces 3 new features for businesses in India Check details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 6:34 PM IST

    Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday announced a set of new features for individuals and businesses on WhatsApp. These enhancements, which aim to streamline communications with companies using WhatsApp conversations, were presented at WhatsApp's Conversations event in Mumbai. Three new features, Flows, Payments, and Meta Verified, are available for WhatsApp business accounts. These features were just released for WhatsApp.

    Businesses will be able to provide a variety of services to clients inside WhatsApp chat windows thanks to WhatsApp Flows. For instance, if a company offers booking services, clients may easily select their train seats, place food orders, or purchase tickets without ever leaving the conversation. According to WhatsApp, "With Flows, businesses will be able to offer rich menus and customizable forms that support various needs." In the near future, WhatsApp will make this capability accessible to companies throughout the world via the WhatsApp Business Platform.

    Direct purchases within chat discussions are also becoming easier with WhatsApp. The ability to add things from a WhatsApp company to a shopping cart and continue with payment using a variety of ways, such as compatible UPI applications, debit and credit cards, and more, is now available to WhatsApp users in India.

    To assist WhatsApp companies in earning the reputation of legitimacy, WhatsApp is also offering Meta verified features to them. Businesses will be given a badge—similar to a blue tick—after being validated, which will attest to their credibility, improve assistance for their accounts, and provide protection from impersonation.  Premium features for this service will also be available, such as the capability to design a WhatsApp page that is easily found through web searches and multi-device support for several staff members to manage client interactions.

    Meanwhile, users of WhatsApp on Android, iOS, and the web may now access WhatsApp Channels. With the help of this new feature, WhatsApp users now have a private method to interact with and get information from a variety of organizations, sports teams, artists, and other well-known groups and people.

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 6:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Family sues Google after Maps allegedly directed father off collapsed US bridge gcw

    Family sues Google after Maps allegedly directed father off collapsed US bridge

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch to India soon it gets listed on official website gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch to India soon it gets listed on official website

    Motorola Edge 40 Neo with 6 55 inch pOLED display 5000mAh battery launched check details gcw

    Motorola Edge 40 Neo with 6.55-inch display, 5,000mAh battery launched; Check details

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 page goes live offers on iPhones other gadgets to be announced soon gcw

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 page goes live; offers on iPhones, other gadgets to be announced soon

    4 reasons you should buy iPhone 15 rather than iPhone 15 Pro gcw

    4 reasons you should buy iPhone 15 rather than iPhone 15 Pro

    Recent Stories

    Family sues Google after Maps allegedly directed father off collapsed US bridge gcw

    Family sues Google after Maps allegedly directed father off collapsed US bridge

    Vada Pav to Samosa: 7 popular Mumbai street foods to make at home vma

    Vada Pav to Samosa: 7 popular Mumbai street foods to make at home

    Cricket Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala's World Cup dreams shattered due to injuries osf

    Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala's World Cup dreams shattered due to injuries

    Like Onions? 5 side-effects of excessive consumption anr eai

    Like Onions? 5 side-effects of excessive consumption

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch to India soon it gets listed on official website gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch to India soon it gets listed on official website

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon