WhatsApp hack: Want to record and share voice note as status? Here's a step-by-step guide to do so

Recently, a new feature was added to the Android version of the WhatsApp instant messaging programme, which is owned by Meta. where people may publish their voice as their WhatsApp status. Here's how you can set your voice note as status.

Android WhatsApp users can now record and share audio notes as status updates thanks to the voice status feature. These voice notes, however, can only be shared with a particular group of people based on the user's privacy settings. This will give an additional degree of privacy and control by making sure that only specific contacts may access the shared voice notes.

Voice notes sent via status will automatically expire after 24 hours, much like photos and videos do. Additionally, users of the instant messaging service have the option to remove audio messages for everyone even after they have been shared as status updates.

Here's a step-by-step guide to set voice note as status:

On your Android smartphone, launch the WhatsApp app.

Select the "Status" tab, usually found at the bottom of the screen.

On the page, look for the pencil symbol.

While iOS users will find it at the top of all status updates, Android users will find it at the bottom right corner.

To continue, tap the pencil symbol.

There will be a new window.

To begin recording your voice note, find and tap the microphone icon in the bottom right corner.

To record a voice note, hold down the microphone symbol.

To stop recording, just slide the microphone symbol over to the left.

By hitting the play button once you've completed recording, you may hear a sample of the voice note.

Tap the transmit button in the bottom right corner of the screen when you're ready to share the voice memo as a Status.

With this, sharing audio notes on WhatsApp is simple. Please be aware that the voice notes will automatically vanish after 24 hours and will only be accessible to the audience you have designated in your privacy settings.

