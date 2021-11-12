WhatsApp developing feature which will allow users to hide 'last seen' status from selected contacts

According to the report, the feature has been in active development for a few months, and it is now live for a subset of individuals in the beta programme.

Intending to provide new features to its customers, Meta-owned WhatsApp is developing a feature that will allow you to hide your "last seen" status from particular persons. According to GSMArena, the WhatsApp for Android beta version may now hide your "last seen" status from specified individuals. According to the report, the feature has been in active development for a few months, and it is now live for a subset of individuals in the beta programme.

The company may soon make it available to all beta users and, eventually, to the public version of WhatsApp. WhatsApp users will be able to configure their "last seen" status to be visible by everyone, including their contacts, except a blocklist of particular persons and nobody.

Meanwhile, a rumour earlier this month stated that WhatsApp is working on a new Communities feature that will allow managers more control over groups. The Communities feature looks to provide group managers more control over groups, according to WABetaInfo. The new functionality is expected to allow admins to welcome new users via a Community Invite Link and text other members.

Also Read | WhatsApp working on new 'Community' feature to simplify group talks?

In other news, WhatsApp is said to be developing a new 'Community' feature to simplify group chats. This feature, initially discovered by XDA Developer and now discovered by WABetaInfo, is simply a new place where group admins have extra control over groups on WhatsApp. Administrators can create 'communities' within groups to control the flow of information. It is similar to the popular chat programme Discord's Community. The administrator can create a community after establishing a server (or groups on WhatsApp). Users can participate by sending personal invitations via text/email or by clicking on relevant links.

Also Read | WhatsApp updates its web interface with new features; Read details