    WhatsApp bans 17.5 lakh accounts in India in November 2021, reveals compliance report

    It is worth noting that the social media site suspended more than 20 lakh accounts in India in October after receiving 500 complaints reports. In India, WhatsApp has around 40 crore users.

    WhatsApp bans 17 dot 5 lakh accounts in India in November 2021 reveals compliance report
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 2, 2022, 2:35 PM IST
    WhatsApp has stated that it banned 1,759,000 accounts in India in November under the IT Rules 2021 and that it received 602 grievance complaints from the nation in the same month, taking action on 36 of them. According to a release, the firm has issued its sixth monthly report for November in compliance with the IT Rules 2021. The firm said the user-safety report contains information concerning user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp and the company's proactive actions to combat abuse on our platform.

    It went on to say that, among end-to-end encrypted messaging systems, WhatsApp is an industry leader in preventing misuse. They have constantly invested in Artificial Intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies, data scientists and experts, and processes over the years to keep our consumers secure on our platform.

    Previously, the social messaging platform stated that over 95% of suspensions resulted from unauthorised automated or mass messaging (spam) usage. Taking action means either suspending an account or restoring a previously banned account as a result of the complaint.

    Also Read | WhatsApp to introduce new feature which lets users search nearby hotels, grocery, clothing stores

    The new IT guidelines, which took effect in May, require major digital platforms (with more than 50 lakh users) to produce compliance reports every month, including the complaints received and actions taken. The corporation has stated that it would continue to increase openness in its operations and share more information about its efforts in future reports.
    WhatsApp previously said that because it is an end-to-end encrypted network, it has no visibility into the content of any communications.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2022, 2:35 PM IST
