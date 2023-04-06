Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'We don't want...' Apple CEO Tim Cook has an advice for parents of tech-savvy children

    Apple's CEO Tim Cook insisted that parents should limit screen time for children in a recent interview with GQ magazine. He suggested that parents and administrators should set guidelines on how much time children spend on digital devices.

    First Published Apr 6, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

    The success of Apple, which annually distributes millions of iPhones, cannot be disputed. However, Apple CEO Tim Cook still thinks that limiting how much time children spend on screens is a good notion for their development.

    Cook was recently questioned about whether he believed that augmented reality and virtual reality were becoming ingrained in people's daily routines. Unexpectedly, he advocated for parents to have more control over how much time their kids spend using digital gadgets like cellphones and tablets.

    He is aware that the younger population was raised in the digital world and that using technology came naturally to them from an early age.

    And for that reason alone, parents ought to have strict guidelines for limiting computer time. Cook leads a business that, in this instance, sells iPhones and earns the majority of its revenue from selling phones, so it is interesting to hear him say these things.

    According to him, Apple creates technology to enable people to study and develop new things. He said, "We don't want individuals to use their phones excessively. We're not rewarded for doing that." In the GQ interview, he was cited as stating, "We don't want that."

    What guidance does Cook have for parents who want to adhere to the "less screen time" rule? He draws attention to the iPhone's "Screen time" function, which enables parents to monitor their children's phone use and manage the material that is available on the device. Cook said he uses Screen Time religiously, which has helped him cut down his screen time.

    Even Android users have access to the Digital Dashboard function, which allows users to monitor their utilisation and limit their screen time. It is reasonable to say that Cook has provided a counterargument to his belief that screen time should be increased by urging people to limit their use of data on their iPhones, which is itself more screen time.

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
