Want to work at Apple? CEO Tim Cook reveals traits you should have

Apple CEO Tim Cook has listed some ‘must-have’ character traits that the company's HR managers look for in a candidate, while conducting interviews for positions at the tech giant. Check details.

For a lot of tech lovers, Apple is their ideal location. Every year, thousands of workers attempt to work for the computer giant; some are successful, while others are not. Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, was questioned about the requirements for employment at the computer giant during an interview, and he emphasised traits like curiosity, inventiveness, and teamwork in his response.

Cook was speaking at a podcast interview hosted by singer-songwriter Dua Lipa. Talking about what do Apple employees have in common amongst themselves, Cook said that they all believe that "one plus one equals three." Cook said that the feeling of working with people who bring out the best in you is "incredible and fundamentally, we all believe that one plus one equals three." He added, "Your idea plus my idea is better than the individual ideas on their own."

He also discussed the need of teamwork later in the conversation. The CEO of Apple stated that teamwork is one quality he looks for in individuals. "Is it possible for them to work together? Do they genuinely think that one plus one equals three?" he continued.

He was also questioned about whether employment at the computer behemoth required a degree or exceptional coding abilities. Cook retorted that Apple employed individuals from "all walks of life," which encompasses both those with and without a college degree. Cook also said that even though he considers coding to be a valuable skill for everyone, Apple has hired individuals who lack coding expertise or don't regularly utilize coding in their daily work.

Speaking about additional qualities he seeks in Apple workers, Cook stated that he is looking for inquisitive individuals who don't mind asking questions. He continued by saying that he seeks out those that are imaginative and cooperative.

In an interview with Brut in October, Cook was asked the reason behind Apple unveiling a new iPhone every year. Responding to the question, he had said, “I think having an iPhone every year for those people that want it is a great thing."