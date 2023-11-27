Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Want to work at Apple? CEO Tim Cook reveals traits you should have

    Apple CEO Tim Cook has listed some ‘must-have’ character traits that the company's HR managers look for in a candidate, while conducting interviews for positions at the tech giant. Check details.

    Want to work at Apple CEO Tim Cook reveals traits you should have gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 4:32 PM IST

    For a lot of tech lovers, Apple is their ideal location. Every year, thousands of workers attempt to work for the computer giant; some are successful, while others are not. Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, was questioned about the requirements for employment at the computer giant during an interview, and he emphasised traits like curiosity, inventiveness, and teamwork in his response.

    Cook was speaking at a podcast interview hosted by singer-songwriter Dua Lipa. Talking about what do Apple employees have in common amongst themselves, Cook said that they all believe that "one plus one equals three." Cook said that the feeling of working with people who bring out the best in you is "incredible and fundamentally, we all believe that one plus one equals three." He added, "Your idea plus my idea is better than the individual ideas on their own."

    Also Read | Redmi K70 Pro design revealed, confirmed to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC & more

    He also discussed the need of teamwork later in the conversation. The CEO of Apple stated that teamwork is one quality he looks for in individuals. "Is it possible for them to work together? Do they genuinely think that one plus one equals three?" he continued.

    He was also questioned about whether employment at the computer behemoth required a degree or exceptional coding abilities. Cook retorted that Apple employed individuals from "all walks of life," which encompasses both those with and without a college degree. Cook also said that even though he considers coding to be a valuable skill for everyone, Apple has hired individuals who lack coding expertise or don't regularly utilize coding in their daily work.

    Speaking about additional qualities he seeks in Apple workers, Cook stated that he is looking for inquisitive individuals who don't mind asking questions. He continued by saying that he seeks out those that are imaginative and cooperative.

    Also Read | Oppo Pad Air 2 with 11.4-inch display, 8,000mAh battery launched in China; Check details

    In an interview with Brut in October, Cook was asked the reason behind Apple unveiling a new iPhone every year. Responding to the question, he had said, “I think having an iPhone every year for those people that want it is a great thing."

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 4:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Honor 100 Honor 100 Pro launched in China Check features camera details price more gcw

    Honor 100, Honor 100 Pro launched in China; Check features, camera details, price & more

    Google considers investing in Bengaluru-based startup CoRover.ai to help build BharatGPT vkp

    Google considers investing in Bengaluru-based startup CoRover.ai to help build BharatGPT

    WhatsApp update Messaging app to bring THIS feature back for web users gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to bring THIS feature back for web users

    Infinix Smart 8 HD a budget friendly smartphone to launch on December 8 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Infinix Smart 8 HD, a budget-friendly smartphone, to launch on December 8; Here's what you can expect

    Grok AI chatbot is almost here Elon Musk reveals its launch date and who will get its access gcw

    Grok AI chatbot is almost here! Elon Musk reveals its launch date and who will get its access

    Recent Stories

    Goa to Kerala-7 beaches in India to visit in Winter RBA EAI

    Goa to Kerala-7 beaches in India to visit in Winter

    AI generated marvel: PM Modi, Dhoni, Taylor Swift and more unite in viral 'Channa Mereya' rendition (LISTEN) snt

    AI-generated marvel: PM Modi, Dhoni, Taylor Swift and more unite in viral 'Channa Mereya' rendition (LISTEN)

    Kerala: Diary farmer commits suicide due to debt in Kannur rkn

    Kerala: Diary farmer commits suicide due to debt in Kannur

    AI for All, Beyond the Global North: India's Opportunity?

    AI for All, Beyond the Global North: India’s Opportunity?

    Football ISL 2023-24: Simon Grayson reflects on Bengaluru FC's draw against NorthEast United osf

    ISL 2023-24: Simon Grayson reflects on Bengaluru FC's draw against NorthEast United FC

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon